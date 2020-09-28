Court allows COVID-19 positive student to take exam in isolation

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 28: A candidate believed to be a COVID-19 positive patient was allowed by the Supreme Court to take the law entrance exam in an isolation room at the exam centre.

The student from Madhya Pradesh did not want to miss the exam and had gone to to the Supreme Court seeking recourse.

The SC was told by the organisers that every exam centre has isolation rooms for coronavirus positive students. Based on this assurance, the Supreme Court said that the candidate could sit in a separate room after showing the court order.

A Bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and Shah clarified that order was limited to this case and had no bearing on any other student.

The petition said the sudden change in the stand of the Consortium of the National Law Universities has deprived the applicant of his fundamental right under Article 14 of the Constitution to be treated as an equal and be given the opportunity to appear in the examination... when otherwise he was well entitled to like any other student.