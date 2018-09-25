  • search

Court acquits 9 accused in Rajkumar abduction case

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Chennai, Sep 25: All nine accused in Sandalwood matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar's abduction case were acquitted by Tamil Nadu's Gobichettipalayam additional magistrate court on Tuesday.

    Additional Magistrate Mani said that the prosecution has failed to prove its charges against the accused.

    Court acquits 9 accused in Rajkumars abduction case
    File Photo of Rajkumar

    The prosecution has not gathered enough evidence against the accused. Not an iota of evidence was produced to show that the accused were accomplices of Veerappan. The judge also took note of the fact that Rajkumar's family did not come before the court and depose during the trial.

    In all 14 people were charged, including forest brigand Veerappan, in the Rajkumar abduction case. Ramesh, one of the accused, is absconding

    Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Mob lynches teen over suspicion of mobile phone theft

    Talavadi police registered a case against 14 persons - Veerappan, Sethukuli Govindan, Chandre Gowda, Mallu, Maran, Govindaraj alias Iniyan, Andril alias Ezhumalai, Selvam alias Sathya, Amirthalingam, Pasuvanna, Nagaraj, Puttusamy, Kalmandirama and Ramesh.

    Veerappan and Sethukuzhi Govindan were killed in Police encounter in 2000.

    Dr. Rajkumar abduction case:

    On 30 July 2000, Veerappan kidnapped actor Rajkumar and three others from Dodda Gajanur, a village in Erode district near the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border where the film star was attending his housewarming ceremony. Rajkumar was held for 108 days and finally released without harm in November 2000. A police official later suggested that 200 million rupees had been paid by Karnataka government for his release.

    Also Read | Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Karunas arrested for 'abusing' TN CM Palaniswami

    On 18 October 2004, Veerappan and two of his associates were killed by the Tamil Nadu Special Task Force headed by K Vijay Kumar and N. K. Senthamarai Kannan Yadava.

    Read more about:

    chennai tamil nadu karnataka

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue