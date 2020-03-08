Couple with IS links detained from Delhi, they allegedly instigated anti-CAA protests

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Mar 08: The Delhi Police on Sunday detained a couple from Kashmir with alleged links to the Islamic State. The couple are from southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar and belong to the Khorasan module of the ISIS.

On Sunday, the Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pramod Singh Kushwaha said that the couple, identified as Jahanjeb Sami and wife Hina Bashir Beg, was apparently instigating anti-Citizenship Ammendment Act (CAA) protests in Delhi and was trying to exploit the ongoing situation.

The Islamic State(IS)-Khorasan Province is the Afghanistan-based affiliate of IS.

The couple was detained in an early morning operation after inputs were shared by the Intelligence Bureau(IB).

Meanwhile, probe is underway and several agencies are questioning them.

Several palces in the national capital- Jamia and the neighbouring Shaheen Bagh in national capital's Okhla have been witnessing protests against the contentious citizenship law for over three months now.

The protest began after alleged police attacks on the students of Jamia Millia University on the night of December 15, 2019.

Reportedly, the CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Buddhists, and Jains from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014. It has become controversial largely because it excludes Muslims.