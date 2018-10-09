Couple steals car to impress relatives at wedding; arrested

New Delhi, Oct 9: Entering into a wedding dinner with a false gift (like that empty envelope in 3 Idiots!) is not something new. That's something our Bollywood film-makers find to be a reliable element to entertain the masses. But in reality, how many times have we seen an effort so serious that it involves stealing a car to impress the relatives at a wedding? Well, it's some rare we must tell you. At least, out of the reel life.

A couple from Dehradun and Delhi decided to impress their relatives at a wedding by arriving at the venue in a car but since they didn't have one, they decided to steal one! According to a report in Hindustan Times, the Delhi Police later arrested the couple for stealing the vehicle at gunpoint last week. The couple reportedly abandoned the car in a desolate place in Raghubir Nagar.

It was reported that three persons, including a woman, booked a cab on October 3 to travel from Dehradun to Palam in Delhi and back. When their vehicle reached Moolchand Flyover in Delhi, they took out a gun and intimidated the driver and drove away. The driver, Subham Sharma, lodged a complaint with the police and it was easier for them to track the vehicle since it had GPS installed in it.

"...After we received information that on Saturday, two people who were allegedly involved in this car jacking will come near Keshopur Mandi, we intercepted a man and a woman, who were travelling on a motorcycle. They were identified as Vansh Varma and Sapna," Hindustan Times quoted a police officer as saying.

The couple revealed the reason for stealing the car after they were taken to custody. Sapna reportedly said that she is from a poor family background and after having a dispute with her husband, she started to live with Varma in Dehradun. She said when it came to attending her brother's wedding, she wanted to impress the family members with a car and she, along with Varma, and another friend Kajal from Roorkee, stole the car.

It was also found that the motorcycle on which the couple was travelling was stolen too. The police also recovered a country made pistol from them.