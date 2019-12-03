  • search
    Couple kills children, commits suicide with work partner

    By PTI
    Ghaziabad Dec 03: In a horrific incident in a man along with his wife and another woman allegedly committing suicide jumped from the eighth floor of their apartment in Krishna society, a residential complex and died. The incident has spread fear in the locality of the Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad.

    Reportedly, the deceased name Gulshan jumped along with his wife Praveen and work partner Sanjana. Before committing suicide the couple killed their teenage son and daughter by injecting poison.

    Couple kills children, commits suicide with work partner
    Representational Image

    The couple reportedly injected a poisonous substance to their 11-year-son Hritik and 17-year-old daughter Hritika on Monday night. They also killed their pet rabbit. The man, his wife, and the other woman were though taken to a hospital but the doctors declared them brought dead.

    Telangana techie commits suicide after company shortlists her name for termination

    The Ghaziabad SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh told to Oneindia, that the deceased Gulshan's brother-in-law Rakesh Verma borrowed nearly 2 crore rupees and invested in his own business. Later, Verma didn't return the money, the cheques that he gave to the deceased also got bounced, instead of giving any share from the property to Gulshan, Verma sold it to others due to which he also went to jail.

    Due to all these reasons, Gulshan was in neck-deep in debt and this leads him to take such a drastic step, said Singh.

    The room has been sealed for forensic examination where the incident took place. Singh added they have arrested few people in this case and more details will be revealed after the investigation.

