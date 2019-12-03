Couple kills children, commits suicide with work partner

Ghaziabad Dec 03: A man, his wife and another woman allegedly jumped to their death from the eighth floor of their building after the couple killed their teenage son and daughter by injecting poison, police said on Tuesday.

The man has been identified as Gulshan. He along with his wife Praveen and work partner Sanjana jumped to their death from the eighth floor of their apartment in Krishna society, a residential complex, police said.

Before committing suicide, the couple killed their son Hritik (11) and daughter Hritika (17) by injecting poisonous substance in them on Monday night. They also killed their pet rabbit, City Superintendent of Police Maneesh Mishra said.

The incident took place following an altercation between the man, his wife and work partner over a monetary dispute involving Rs 1.5 crore with the man's brother-in-law. Police said that Sanjana lived with the couple and a possibility of a quarrel over an extramarital affair cannot be ruled out, they said. Police has recovered a suicide note.

They also found a few lines written on the walls by the children. The room has been sealed for forensic examination. The man, his wife and the other woman were admitted to a hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead. The reason behind the incident would be ascertained after detailed investigation. Mishra said.