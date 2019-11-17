Couple killed as mosquito coil falls on blanket sets house afire

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bareilly (UP), Nov 17: A young couple was killed when their house caught fire after blanket caught fire due to mosquito coil in Vanshi Nagala locality under the jurisdiction of Subhash Nagar police station, police said.

Vijay Saxena (35) and his wife Rajni (30) were found dead on Saturday morning when their neighbours broke into their house seeing smoke coming out of it, said Subhash Kumar, SP, City.

According to reports, the couple was reportedly high on liquor and couldn't get a chance to escape after fire broke out in their single room house which was locked from inside.

Police suspect that the fire was caused by a mosquito coil that was lit under a wooden cot. Most household goods were damaged in the fire, the SP said, adding that both bodies have been sent for post mortem.