Country witnessing implosion of investigative agencies: P Chidambaram

By PTI
    New Delhi, Oct 25: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said that the country was witnessing the implosion of investigative agencies and asked who was responsible for sowing the seeds of destruction.

    Chidambaram's remarks came after the government Wednesday sent CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana on leave, as the two officers were involved in a bitter spat.

    "We are witnessing the implosion of the investigating agencies. Who is responsible for sowing the seeds of destruction in the last four years?" he said on Twitter.

    Verma and Asthana have accused each other of corruption. The Congress has accused the Modi government of "snooping" on Verma.

