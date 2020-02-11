  • search
    Country will run by 'Jan Ki Baat', not 'Mann Ki Baat': Uddhav Thackeray

    New Delhi, Feb 11: While Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is marching towards the victory line, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that people have taught a lesson to the BJP and asserted that the country will run by "Jan Ki Baat" and not by "Mann Ki Baat".

    Country will run by Jan Ki Baat, not Mann Ki Baat: Uddhav Thackeray
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

    The Maha Vikas Aghadi leader's comment came after the BJP failed to cross the magic number in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly election.

    Loss for BJP means it is out of power in Delhi for 27 years

    Speaking to reporters, the Maharashtra chief minister said, "I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal and the people of Delhi for AAP's victory in the Delhi Polls2020. People have shown that the country will be run by 'Jan Ki Baat', not 'Mann Ki Baat'. There is a government (BJP-central) in Delhi with their nationalistic views, which used the entire machinery and force in the Delhi Assembly polls but failed before a broom."

    "Arvind Kejriwal was termed as a terrorist. Instead of focusing on local issues, they (BJP) tried to bring in international issues and manupilate people, but failed. The people of Delhi have stood firmly for Kejriwal for his willingness to work for their betterment," the Maharashtra Chie Minister said, indirectly pointing out at the BJP.

    Thackeray also wished Kejriwal and the residents of Delhi on behalf of Shiv Sena and the people of Maharashtra.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 17:08 [IST]
    X