Country will not have to wait too long for COVID-19 vaccine: PM

    Lucknow, Dec 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the country will not have to wait too long for the coronavirus vaccine even as he cautioned people that there should be no laxity as far as prevention of the infection is concerned.

    He was speaking while inaugurating the construction of the Agra Metro project via video conferencing.

    Poonawalla thanks PM Modi for support as Serum confirms Covidshield vaccine emergency use

    Before ending his speech, the prime minister said, "One thing, which I will definitely remind you is that the wait for a vaccine is on but in the past few days, I have met scientists, and feel that the country will not have to wait too long for it."

    "However, there should be no laxity from our side as far as prevention of the infection is concerned. Masks and a distance of two yards is very necessary," he said.

