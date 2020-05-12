  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Country disappointed by PM Modi's failure to address migrants' woes

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 12: The Congress on Tuesday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address as one that gave the country a headline and said the nation is disappointed by his "failure" to address the woes of millions of migrants.

    Country disappointed by PM Modis failure to address migrants woes

    Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the mammoth heartbreaking human tragedy of migrant workers walking back home needed compassion, care and safe return. "Dear PM, What you said today gives the country and the media a HEADLINE," he said on Twitter.

    "When the 'blank page' is filled with 'Heartfelt help of people', the nation and Congress party will respond.

    "India is deeply disappointed by your utter lack of empathy, sensitivity and failure to address the woes of millions of migrant workers," he said in a series of tweets. S

    More CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    congress narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X