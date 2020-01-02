Tamil Nadu Local Body Election Results: Counting begins amid tight security

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Jan 02: The counting of votes for the rural local body elections in Tamil Nadu began on Thursday amid tight security at the 315 counting centres across the state.

The elections for the rural local bodies were held in two phases between Dec 27 and 30, barring the nine newly carved ones in line with the apex court's order.

The election was conducted in rural Tamil Nadu to elect 655 district ward panchayat members, 6,471 panchayat union ward members, 12,524 village panchayat presidents, and 99,324 village panchayat ward members.

The first phase saw polling of 76.19 per cent, and the second phase saw 77.73 per cent, according to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC).