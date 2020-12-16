Countdown begins for launch of communication satellite CMS-01 on-board PSLV-C50

YouTube
    Chennai, Dec 16: The 25-hour countdown for the launch of communication satellite CMS-01 on board launch vehicle PSLV-C50 commenced on Wednesday, ISRO said.

    The polar satellite launch vehicle's 52nd mission is scheduled for lift-off at 15.41 hours on Thursday from the second launch pad at the spaceport of Sriharikota 'subject to weather conditions'. "PSLV-CMS-01 Mission: Countdown for the launch of PSLV-C50/CMS01 mission commenced today at 1441hrs from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR Sriharikota," ISRO said.

    CMS-01 is the 42nd communication satellite of the space agency and it is envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum covering India, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands.

    PSLV-C50 is the 22nd flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (equipped with six strap-on motors), and tomorrow's launch would be the 77th launch vehicle mission from Sriharikota, about 120 km from here.

    It follows the successful launch of PSLV-C49 (EOS-01) earth observation satellite and nine customer spacecraft on November 7 which was ISRO's first mission of the year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

