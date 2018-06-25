Count of hate crimes since Modi govt came to power in 2014 stands at 185, says survey

New Delhi, June 25: The alarming rise in hate crime across India has shocked everyone to the core. The latest case of hate crime has been reported from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur where 45-year-old Muslim man, Qasim, was lynched by a Hindu mob allegedly on suspicion of cow smuggling recently.

While the law enforcing agencies in the state maintain that it's a case of road rage, the lynching of the helpless man by a mob has been well-documented in two video clips and a picture that went viral on social media.

The frequency with which lynching has been reported from various parts of the country indicates the rise in hate crime. According to a survey titled--Hate Crimes Map--done by realreport.in, India has witnessed at least 185 cases of hate crimes since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the reins of the country in 2014.

The official Twitter handle of the Congress has tweeted about the incidents of hate crimes in India to corner the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Hate crimes are a near daily affair in PM Modi's 'New India'. The count of hate crimes since the Modi Govt came to power stands at 185. #SayNoToHate https://t.co/fB9ngJNWMY — Congress (@INCIndia) June 23, 2018

Although there is no government data to establish the exact number of lynching episodes in the country, a report by The Quint says 58 persons have been killed in mob violence in India since 2015.

Shockingly, more than 90 per cent of the victims of lynching are Muslims. Most of the victims were attacked on suspicion of being cow smuggler. Two viral videos (one released on Saturday) of Hapur lynching clearly suggest that the victims were attacked by the mob on suspicion of cow smuggling.

The police, however, say it was a case of road rage. Qasim's family denied any involvement of the deceased in cow smuggling.

