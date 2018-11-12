Councillor, several social activists join BJP in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 12: Several persons, including a recently elected independent councillor, joined the BJP Monday and pledged to work for strengthening the party at the grass-roots level, a party spokesman said.

Independent councillor from Ward number nine of Bishnah Municipal Committee, Rajan Sharma was welcomed into the party fold by BJP MP Jugal Kishore, he said.

Prominent social activist Rita Chalotra, retired government officer Madan Choudhary from Raipur Domana, Tarsem Singh, Manmohan Lal, Yashpal, Amit Choudhary, Vikram Chanotra, Naveen Singh, Khajan Devi and Rajkumar also joined the party.

Sharma, the Lok Sabha MP, said the strong and decisive policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had succeeded in winning the hearts of the people and many were joining the party in good numbers.

