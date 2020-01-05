Could have been more sensitive to Kota deaths: Pilot

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Jan 05: Criticising his government over the deaths of 107 children in Kota's state-run JK Lon Hospital, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Saturday said their response to the infant deaths could have been more sensitive.

Pilot said it was not a small incident and also stressed that accountability for the entire episode should be fixed.

As many as 107 children have died in the hospital. This is very painful. Our response to the entire matter was not satisfactory to some extent. The response could have been more sensitive and we should have been more compassionate, he told reporters.

Pilot, who is also Congress' state party chief, had earlier visited some of the families who lost their children and also went to the hospital.