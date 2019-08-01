  • search
    'Could be murdered in future': Lawyer of Unnao rape victim seeks DM to grant weapon license

    Lucknow, Aug 01: Both the lawyer and the Unnao rape victim are battling for their lives after being severely injured on Sunday when a truck collided with their car in Rae Bareli.

    Two female relatives of the victim, including her aunt, lost their lives in the 'mishap'. The victim's deceased aunt was a key witness in her rape case against suspended BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

    CBI officials inspect the site of accident in Raebareli
    In a letter dated on 15th July, Mahendra Singh, lawyer of Unnao rape survivor, wrote to Unnao District Magistrate (DM) to urgently grant him a weapon license. The Letter stated, "I have apprehension that I could be murdered in future."

    The family's lawyer, Mahendra Singh, has shown some movement in his limbs and was taken off the ventilator for 10 hours on Tuesday before being put back on it again, but the girl has not been put off the ventilator so far.

    Will I meet Unnao rape victim's fate: Class 11 schoolgirl's poser stumps UP senior cop

    The incident once again turned the spotlight on the Unnao rape case in which MLA Kuldeep Sengar, now lodged at Sitapur district jail, was first accused by the victim in 2018.

    In addition, to the three FIRs lodged against Sengar, now the police have registered a fourth case - charging Sengar and two dozen others for murder.

    The Centre handed over the probe into the road accident involving Unnao rape survivor to the CBI within hours of a similar recommendation from Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 11:33 [IST]
