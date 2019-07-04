'Cosmetic Steps', says India after Pak books Hafiz Saeed, others in terror financing

New Delhi, July 04: Ministry of external Affair spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday informed that India has credible and verifiable information about underworld don Dawood Ibrahim is in Karachi, Pakistan.

He further said the location of Dawood Ibrahim is not a secret.

"Time and again we have been presenting to Pakistan a list of people who are in their country. We've asked repeatedly that he should be handed over. His imprint on the Mumbai blast is very clear for all of us to see," he added.

The MEA spokesperson said that Pakistan claims of taking action against terrorism is nothing but basically is a case of double standards.

Hafiz Saeed set to be arrested shortly along with his aides

"You(Pak)claim that you've taken action but when it comes to taking action against people who we have demanded you go into denial mode. On the other hand you try to project to international community that you are taking some action against the terrorists operating from the soil. This basically is a case of double standards, this is something where they stand completely exposed as far as their claims of taking action against terror groups in Pakistan is concerned," he added.

Responding to Pakistan booking Jamaat-ud-Dawa's Hafiz Saeed and others in cases of terror financing case, Raveesh Kumar said, "Let us not get fooled by such cosmetic steps by Pakistan."

"Pakistan's sincerity to take action against terrorists and terror groups will be judged on the basis of their ability to demonstrate..verifiable, credible and irreversible action against terror groups operating from their soil and not on the basis of half-hearted measures which they undertake sometimes to hoodwink the international community. We want a normal relationship in an environment free from terror," he said.

Speaking on Kartarpur Corridor, MEA said,''We had proposed a set of dates, Pakistan agreed they'll come for dialogue on July 14. There are certain differences, we'll discuss those issues. It's important to emphasize it's a matter of sentiment, it's a matter of fulfilling wishes of Sikh community.''

Terror financing charges against Hafiz Saeed does not appear credible, verifiable

On reports that verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case will be announced in a few weeks, Kumar said,'' Oral submissions have been made in the case. The verdict has to be announced by the International Court of Justice. The date has to be announced by them.''

He also said that,''Our External Affairs Minister is going to London to attend Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' meeting. As far as the meeting of the two Foreign Ministers (India and Pakistan) is concerned, there is no such plan.''