  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Corruption on accelerator and development on ventilator was hallmark of Congress rule: Modi

    By
    |

    Dehradun, Apr 5: In the wake of claim by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that the AP in the notes prepared by alleged AgustaWestland middleman James Christian Michel means Ahmed Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a rally in Dehradun on Friday, said the Congress has established new records in corruption.

    Corruption on accelerator and development on ventilator was hallmark of Congress rule: Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    AP stands for Ahmed Patel: ED in explosive chargesheet against James Michel

    The Enforcement Directorate, filing its fourth supplementary charge sheet in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case, had informed a Delhi special court on Thursday that "kickbacks were paid to defence officials, bureaucrats, media persons and important political persons of the ruling party. The ED reportedly told the court: "As per Christian Michel James, 'AP' means Ahmed Patel and 'Fam' means Family."

    "Congress aur corruption mil karke corruption ke naye record karte rehte hain. Congress ke raj ki pehchaan hai ki usmein bhrashtachar accelerator par rehta hai aur vikas ventilator par rehta hai. Yahi Congress ki pehchaan hai. (The Congress has been establishing records in corruption. The hallmark of Congress rule is that corruption would be on accelerator and development on ventilator. This is the hallmark of Congress)," PM Modi in Dehradun said on Friday.

    Attacking the alleged corrupt practices of the Congress party, the Prime Minister said "this chowkidar", stands like a wall in front of the Congress' tukde tukde gang and its supporters.

    'Taking action against terrorists wasn't liked by some people', says PM Modi in Amroha

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised several questions on Gandhi family's alleged the involvement in the AgustaWestland scam

    "Christen Michel was interrogated for weeks, and then a charge sheet was filed. In the charge sheet names were mentioned. "AP" meant Ahmed Patel and "FAM" meant family.... so now you know who is involved in helicopter scam," PM Modi said.

    Stay up to date with our election coverage here

    More CORRUPTION News

    Loksabha Election 2019 Prediction

    Read more about:

    corruption narendra modi james christian michel enforcement directorate agustawestland lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 17:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue