Corruption on accelerator and development on ventilator was hallmark of Congress rule: Modi

Dehradun, Apr 5: In the wake of claim by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that the AP in the notes prepared by alleged AgustaWestland middleman James Christian Michel means Ahmed Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a rally in Dehradun on Friday, said the Congress has established new records in corruption.

The Enforcement Directorate, filing its fourth supplementary charge sheet in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case, had informed a Delhi special court on Thursday that "kickbacks were paid to defence officials, bureaucrats, media persons and important political persons of the ruling party. The ED reportedly told the court: "As per Christian Michel James, 'AP' means Ahmed Patel and 'Fam' means Family."

"Congress aur corruption mil karke corruption ke naye record karte rehte hain. Congress ke raj ki pehchaan hai ki usmein bhrashtachar accelerator par rehta hai aur vikas ventilator par rehta hai. Yahi Congress ki pehchaan hai. (The Congress has been establishing records in corruption. The hallmark of Congress rule is that corruption would be on accelerator and development on ventilator. This is the hallmark of Congress)," PM Modi in Dehradun said on Friday.

Attacking the alleged corrupt practices of the Congress party, the Prime Minister said "this chowkidar", stands like a wall in front of the Congress' tukde tukde gang and its supporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised several questions on Gandhi family's alleged the involvement in the AgustaWestland scam

"Christen Michel was interrogated for weeks, and then a charge sheet was filed. In the charge sheet names were mentioned. "AP" meant Ahmed Patel and "FAM" meant family.... so now you know who is involved in helicopter scam," PM Modi said.