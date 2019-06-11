Corruption, misconduct: Govt compulsorily retires 12 IT officers

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 11: The government has compulsorily made retired from service 12 senior income tax officers on charges of corruption and professional misconduct, sources said on Monday.

The list is topped by a Joint Commissioner-rank officer against whom there are serious complaints of corruption and extortion from businessmen accused of helping self-styled godman Chandraswami.

It also includes an IRS officer in the post of Commissioner (Appeal) in Noida, who was accused of sexual harassment by two lady IRS officers of Commissioner rank.

Another IRS officer who was compulsorily retired had acquired movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 3.17 crore in the name of self and his family members. These movable and immovable properties had allegedly been acquired by abusing his official position and by corrupt and illegal means.

A Commissioner of Income Tax, who had a Disproportionate Assets case registered against him by the anti-corruption branch of the CBI, and was suspended from service in October 2009 pending criminal prosecution was also compulsorily retired by the government.

Another officer involved in cases of corruptions and extortion and who had passed many wrong and malafide assessment orders which were later reversed by the appellate authorities was also dismissed from the service.

An officer, who amassed disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 1.55 crore, which is 133.71 per cent of his known sources of income and used hawala channels for transferring the ill-gotten money, too was compulsorily retired from the service.

Another officer of Commissioner rank, accused of demanding Rs 50 lakh bribe for giving relief to a businessman in a shell company matter, and abusing his official position as a public servant to acquire immovable/movable assets from his ill-gotten money amounting to Rs 3.13 crore was also compulsorily retired.