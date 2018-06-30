Corruption to be the poll issue yet again in 2019; Mallya to be extradited soon

New Delhi, June 30: Corruption seems to be once again the election issue for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a clear message of zero tolerance on corruption. If the government actions have anything go by, it is working hard to bring back not only Vijay Mallya but Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi to India from their present refuge. It is likely that the liquor baron Vijay Mallya will be extradited to the country as soon as possible but surely way before 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

A highly-placed source informed One India that decision in this regard has already been made when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last visited the United Kingdom and had met his UK counterpart Terresa May on April 18, 2018 there. Legal formalities in this regard are at the final stage. The source informed that Mallya might be brought to India anytime between September and December 2018.

The government has long been trying to get the money from Mallya but of no avail. Now, Mallya is trying to return the money and for that he contacted to the court as well. In a desperate move a statement was also issued in which Mallya said, "United Breweries Holding Ltd (UBHL) and myself have filed an application before the Karnataka High Court on June 22, setting out available assets of about Rs 13,900 crore." The government sources said that it is too late in the day for Mallya to wake up course correction. The fear of getting extricated and getting arrested was forcing him to talk about returning the money. Let the law take its own course.

Mallya said that he made efforts to settle the dues. Mallya further said that if politically motivated and extraneous factors interfere, there was nothing he could do. Mallya sought the Karnataka High Court's permission to let him and his holding firm UBHL sell their assets under judicial supervision and repay creditors, including state-run banks. He has also indicated his willingness to settle his dues and return to India.

In another case in which another big business tycoon is at large with the government money, Sources said that pressure was being built on fugitive diamond traders Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi to surrender before the law and Central Bureau of Investigation requesting Interpol to issue red corner notice against Nirav Modi. In a recent one, the CBI has once again responded to queries of Interpol which were raised in regards to the dates of the charge sheet filed by Indian agencies against him. The latest communication took place on June 25 in which the agency replied to Interpol on all the clarifications so that a Red Corner Notice can be issued against Nirav Modi at the soonest.

Sources said that the government will also notify Interpol once Nirav Modi is declared fugitive as per the new legislation. Time of 90 days would be given to the diamond trader once the application is moved before the special court. A notice thereafter will be issued asking Nirav Modi to participate in the investigation or else his assets would be confiscated. The government is in the process of tightening noose on them showing no mercy on outlaws.

Sources said that the government wanted to give a political message that there was zero tolerance for corruption in the government even for the well connected people. So the other important matter involving corrupt practice that would start political slugfest between the BJP and the Congress is of Robert Vadra - brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Vadra and his company Skylight Hospitality have been served a notice by the Income Tax department asking to pay arrears worth Rs 25 Crore for the year 2010-11.

Sources said that the law is now catching up with the corrupt in the country. The next turn is for the people involved in 2G scam. Accused in the case of 2G spectrum scam have been evicted by the special court, but now the government is preparing to appeal in the higher court and also to press for the day-to-day hearing in the matter. If court allows day-to-day hearing decision in this regard could be sought in 90 days. Coal scam is another thing here the government agencies are looking at trails and people involved in it.

So the government is clear in its mind to take corruption to the people. Sources said that the government will also tell people how check in corruption can make money utilized for development purpose.

