Patanjali's COVID-19 cure Coronil launched; All you need to know

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 23: Yoga guru Ramdev-run Patanjali Ayurved on Tuesday launched Coronil and Swasari, an Ayurvedic medicine, to help treat the novel coronavirus or Covid-19 infection on Tuesday at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

During the launch, Baba Ramdev said that the medicine has shown '100 per cent recovery rate within 3-7 days'.

Baba Ramdev had revealed that COVID-19 patients who were given Coronil - which is made from a mixture of Ashwagandha, Giloy and Tulsi - showed 100 per cent recovery rate.

Coronil is the first evidence-based ayurvedic medicine for coronavirus contagion. The medicine has been developed in joint research by Patanjali Research Insitute, National Institue of Medical Science, Jaipur. Almost 500 scientists of the Patanjali worked tirelessly to find a cure for coronavirus.

Army sources revealed there was a mutual consensus to disengage at India China top military talks

Patanjali's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Acharya Balkrishna, had earlier claimed that the company has found a cure for was able to cure at least 1,000 coronavirus patients within 5-14 days.

According to the company they have conducted 'randomized placebo-controlled clinical trials' and during the conference, they will reveal the outcome of the test.

"We appointed a team of scientists after the Covid-19 outbreak. First, the simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus and stop its spread in the body. Then, we conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients and we have got 100 per cent favourable results. We are not talking about an immunity booster. We are talking about a cure," Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna said in Haridwar, according to ANI.

Apart from Patanjali, three other drugs were launched by Indian pharma companies for emergency care of Covid-19 patients. On Saturday Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launched the antiviral drug Favipiravir under the name Fabiflu, and it was followed by the launch of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir by pharma companies Cipla and Hetero under the brand name Cipremi and Covifor respectively.

When will it be available?

This will be available in 8 to 10 days