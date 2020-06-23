  • search
    Coronil: Patanjali launches ayurvedic COVID-19 drug; All you need to know

    New Delhi, June 23: Yoga guru Ramdev-run Patanjali Ayurved on Tuesday launched an Ayurvedic medicine, Coronil, to help treat the novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

    Earlier this month, Patanjali's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Acharya Balkrishna, had claimed that the company has found a cure for was able to cure at least 1,000 coronavirus patients within 5-14 days .

    According to the company they have conducted 'randomized placebo-controlled clinical trials' and during the conference, they will reveal the outcome of the test.

    "We appointed a team of scientists after the Covid-19 outbreak. First, the simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus and stop its spread in the body. Then, we conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients and we have got 100 per cent favourable results. We are not talking about an immunity booster. We are talking about a cure," Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna said in Haridwar, according to ANI.

    Apart from Patanjali, three other drugs were launched by Indian pharma companies for emergency care of Covid-19 patients. On Saturday Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launched the antiviral drug Favipiravir under the name Fabiflu, and it was followed by the launch of the anti-viral drug remdesivir by pharma companies Cipla and Hetero under the brand name Cipremi and Covifor respectively.

