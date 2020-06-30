'Coronil Kit' no cure for COVID-19': Patanjali takes U-turn

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 30: After facing flak over Patanjali's Coronil medicine, the Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev-led company on Tuesday issued a clarification to the Uttrakhand Drug department saying it has not made any 'Corona Kit'. It also denied claims of calling the new medicine a "cure" for coronavirus.

'That it is denied, we have made any medicine named as "Corona Kit". We have only packed the following medicines "Divya Swasari Vati", "Divya Coronil Tablet" & "Divya Anu Tail" in a shipping/packaging carton for shipping purpose,Patanjali said in a clarification.

"Further we have not commercially sold any kit named as 'Coronil Kit' nor we have publicized it against the treatment of Corona (COVID- 19), instead of that we have only promoted the successful trial of the medicine before media," the statement said adding that they never said the medicines were a cure for the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mumbai's Taj Hotel gets threat call, Tik Tok stars move to Insta and more news| Oneindia News

An FIR was filed in Jaipur against yoga guru Ramdev, Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna and four others for allegedly "misleading" people by propagating Patanjali Ayurved's drug Coronil as a cure for the infection.

The Coronil tablet was launched last Tuesday for treatment of coronavirus patients. "We've prepared the first Ayurvedic-clinically controlled, research, evidence and trial based medicine for COVID-19. We conducted a clinical case study and clinical controlled trial, and found 69% patients recovered in 3 days and 100% patients recovered in 7 days," Baba Ramdev said at the launch event.

Notice sent to Jaipur hospital for conducting trials of Patanjali coronil drug on COVID-19 patients

"We conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients and we have got 100 per cent favourable results," CEO of Patanjali Ayurved Acharya Balkrishna had claimed.

The launch of the drug Coronil by yoga guru Ramdev on June 24 triggered a debate after which the Ayush Ministry sought all information on its trial and put a ban on advertising it as a drug to cure coronavirus.