Coronavrus cases: India records 38,772 new COVID-19 cases, 443 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, Nov 30: Union health ministry on Monday said that India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 94-lakh mark, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 88,47,000, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.81 per cent.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 94,31,692 with 38,772 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,37,139 with 443 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

It can be seen that the active COVID-19 caseload remained below 5 lakh for the 20th consecutive day.There are 4,46,952 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 4.74 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Also, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 88,47,600 pushing the national recovery rate to 93.81 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

On August 7, India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR, over 13.95 crore samples have been tested up to November 28 with 12,83,449 samples being tested on Saturday.