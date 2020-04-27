Coronavirus: Youth most infected, must behave responsibly, says Aurangabad Official

By PTI

Aurangabad, Apr 27: The civic chief of Aurangabad in Maharashtra took to Twitter on Monday to warn youth against behaving irresponsibly in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak as they could pass on the infection to the elderly in their families.

Municipal Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey uploaded statistics which showed that a majority of COVID-19 patients are in the 21-40 age group. Pandey claimed youth were venturing out and "bringing coronavirus to the elderly in families".

"This 21-40 age group is the most infected and it should behave responsibly," he said in one of his tweets. Giving information on the COVID-19 situation in the city, Pandey said, out of the 51 patients here, only two had international and one had domestic travel history.

"Of the 51 COVID-19 patients, 10 came from hotspots. Another 38 got infected after coming in contact with these travelers," he said.