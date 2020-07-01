Coronavirus: With over 3.3 lakh COVID-19 recoveries, India records 60 per cent recovery rate

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 01: With the number of novel coronavirus cases in India are on the rise, the COVID-19 recovery rate in the country stands at over 59 per cent. As of today, the recovery rate was recorded at 59.43 per cent.

The number of patients recovered from the deadly virus stands at 3,47,978 as the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 5,85,493 in the country.

In a tweet, the Indian government, shared the recovery path of coronavirus patients in the country, showing a steady improvement in the country's recovery rate since the imposition of the first phase of the lockdown on March 25.

By the end of March, according to the government data, India's recovery rate stood at around 7 per cent which rose to 26 per cent during the start of May.

On May 18, the recovery rate increased to 38 per cent and stood at 47.7 per cent by the end of the month. As of July 1, 2020, India's COVID-19 recovery rate nears 60 per cent.

On Wednesday, India's COVID-19 tally jumped to 5,85,493 with the addition of 18,653 fresh cases while the highest single-day jump of 507 coronavirus-related fatalities pushed India's death toll to 17,400.