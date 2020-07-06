  • search
    Coronavirus: With multiple time slot, entry and exit, several monuments to reopen today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 07: With more than 100 days being closed, several monuments across the country, will reopen from Monday for the first time since the lockdown to fight the spread of coronavirus disease was clamped in March.

    Taj Mahal

    However, it is reportedly said that only those monuments that are in non-containment zones will be open for visitors.

    Coronavirus: Triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram from July 6

    On the other side, district authorities in Agra have said the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Akbar's tomb in Sikandra and other monuments will remain closed until further orders. These monuments fall under containment zones.

    On March 17, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) had shut down more than 3,400 monuments, days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown.

    Also, around 820 religious places under the ASI were reopened when the government announced a graded exit from the total shutdown under "Unlock 1".

    For the next 1 year Kerala will follow these COVID-19 rules

    On June 8, the Union culture ministry allowed 820 monuments to open, including the Taj Mahal. But the Agra administration decided against opening the monument in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city.

    Here are the rules visitor have to follow while visiting these places that fall under non-containment zones:

    * The visitors will have to buy entry tickets through e-mode only

    * The visitors have to mandatorily use the contact-tracing Aarogya Setu mobile application

    * They will have to compulsorily wear masks and use sanitisers regularly

    * There will be separate paths for entry and exit

    * Visitors' status on Aarogya Setu will be checked before they are allowed to get in

    * There will be staggered entry and a cap on the number of people who can be present in a monument at a given time

    Story first published: Monday, July 6, 2020, 9:34 [IST]
