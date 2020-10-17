Coronavirus: With more than 60,000 COVID-19 cases, India's tally surges past 7.4 million

New Delhi, Oct 17: Union health ministry on Saturday said that India's tally of the novel coronavirus stood at 7.4 million after 62,212 fresh infections were reported from across the country in the last 24 hours. Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 837 to 112,998.

According to health ministry, there were 70,816 patients of the coronavirus disease who were cured between Friday and Saturday, taking the number of recoveries in the second worst-hit country to 6,524,595. The national recovery rate is now 87.78 per cent.

The health ministry has said that India continues to report one of the lowest deaths per million population which was 81 on Friday. It sad that there have less than 1,100 deaths since October 2.

"These results are boosted by 22 States/UTs which had demonstrated better performance and are reporting even lower deaths per million compared to the national average. The case fatality rate has been on the downslide continuously. At the current figure of 1.52 per cent, it is the lowest since 22nd March 2020," it said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry also said that there has been a sharp focus of the Centre on not only containing the spread of the coronavirus disease, "but to reduce deaths and to save lives by providing quality clinical care to the critical and severe patients of COVID".

There are 795,087 active cases in the last 25 hours, the health ministry's dashboard also showed, as the gap between recovered and active cases has crossed 5,729,508. The recovered cases are eight times more than the active case now, which the ministry has said are "sliding continuously".

It can be seen that India is the second worst-hit country in the world after the United States, which has 8,048,724 cases of the coronavirus disease. Globally, 39,266,777 people have contracted the viral disease and 1,103,509 have died, according to the Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 tracker.