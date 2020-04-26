  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: What is the right AC temperature to set

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 26: There has been a concern about air conditioners amidst the coronavirus outbreak. The question is can air conditioners spread the virus.

    Coronavirus: What is the right AC temperature to set
    Representational Image

    Now a top think tank has recommended that the AC temperature should be ideally set between 24 and 30 degrees and the humidity must be maintained at 40 and 70 per cent.

    What guidelines has govt issued for using ACs amid COVID-19 outbreak

    The advisory has been shared by the Central Public Works Department with all its field officers for use and guidance. The guidelines were prepared by the Indian Society of Heating Refrigerating and Air Conditioner Engineers.

    The guidelines suggest that the survival of the virus decreases progressively at moderate temperatures of 20.5 Nand 24 degree centigrade and further decreased at more than 30 degree centigrade temperature.

    To limit the risk of COVID-19 infection by air, it is better to ventilate the indoor environments with outdoor air as much as possible. "Mechanical ventilation systems and air conditioning systems, which provide ventilation, can perform this function more effectively than simply opening the windows, because they improve the quality of the outdoor air with filtration," the guidelines said.

    In case of desert coolers, air must be drawn from outside to ensure good ventilation. In case of fans, it should be operated with windows partially open, the guidelines also added.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus guidelines

    Story first published: Sunday, April 26, 2020, 8:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X