Coronavirus: What is the right AC temperature to set

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 26: There has been a concern about air conditioners amidst the coronavirus outbreak. The question is can air conditioners spread the virus.

Now a top think tank has recommended that the AC temperature should be ideally set between 24 and 30 degrees and the humidity must be maintained at 40 and 70 per cent.

What guidelines has govt issued for using ACs amid COVID-19 outbreak

The advisory has been shared by the Central Public Works Department with all its field officers for use and guidance. The guidelines were prepared by the Indian Society of Heating Refrigerating and Air Conditioner Engineers.

The guidelines suggest that the survival of the virus decreases progressively at moderate temperatures of 20.5 Nand 24 degree centigrade and further decreased at more than 30 degree centigrade temperature.

To limit the risk of COVID-19 infection by air, it is better to ventilate the indoor environments with outdoor air as much as possible. "Mechanical ventilation systems and air conditioning systems, which provide ventilation, can perform this function more effectively than simply opening the windows, because they improve the quality of the outdoor air with filtration," the guidelines said.

In case of desert coolers, air must be drawn from outside to ensure good ventilation. In case of fans, it should be operated with windows partially open, the guidelines also added.