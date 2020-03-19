  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address on COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday appealed all Indians to follow 'Janta Curfew' on 22nd March, from 7 am to 9pm.

    Coronavirus: What is ‘Janta Curfew’ on March 22?

    In the view of coronavirus outbreak which has affected over 100 countries across the world, Modi called for 'Janta curfew' on March 22 from 7 am-9 pm, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of house.

    "On March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm, all countrymen have to follow the Janta Curfew," PM Narendra Modi said.

    At 5 pm, all the citizens are requested to encourage the people working in essential services (such as doctors, nurses, paramedics, municipal staff, armed forces, airport staff), working in the times of coronavirus, by clapping and ringing their bells.

    He also said, "If possible, please call at least 10 people every day and tell them about the 'Janta Curfew' as well as the measures to prevent."

    The PM also requested the people of the nation to try and stay at home for the next few weeks as much as possible and not leave their homes unless absolutely necessary. He also specially requested senior citizen above the age of 60 years to not leave their homes.

