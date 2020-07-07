  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: West Bengal to club containment, buffer zones; enforce tougher lockdown from July 9

    By
    |

    Kolkata, July 07: The West Bengal state government will enforce a total lockdown in containment zones of the state from 5 pm on July 9 to stem COVID-19 spread. The order was issued in the wake of the rapidly rising COVID-19 cases across the state.

    The Mamata Banerjee-led state government to club containment and buffer zones to enforce tougher lockdown. Parts of Kolkata, worst-hit by the virus, will shut down.

    Mamata Banerjee
    Mamata Banerjee

    The state will prohibit functioning of all offices, all non-essential activities, congregations, all forms of transport and all marketing/trading/industrial activities within these newly-defined containment zones.

    As per new rules, all offices will be shut and transport banned in containment zones across the state from 5 pm.

    Bengal govt mulls 14-day complete lockdown in North 24 Parganas district

    The government said that non-essential activities will not be allowed in containment zones, while shopping malls and industries will also be shut.

    On Tuesday, COVID-19 death toll in the state rised to 779 with 22 more fatalities; 861 new cases reported.

    Earlier in the day, the state government said it was planning to reimpose strict lockdown in pockets of Kolkata.

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue