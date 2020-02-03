Coronavirus: WB govt provides thermal scanners to Kolkata airport for surveillance

  • search
    Kolkata, Feb 03: The West Bengal government has provided two thermal scanners to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here to help the authorities conduct surveillance on passengers to contain attack of coronavirus, a senior official said on Monday.

    The West Bengal Medical Service Corporation has bought the two thermal scanners at a total cost of Rs 30 lakhs and handed it over to the city airport authorities on Sunday, he said.

    The Kolkata Port authorities have already started using thermal scanners to identify passengers with symptoms of coronavirus, who are arriving at the city using waterways.

    Eight passengers, who had travelled in the same flight as that of a coronavirus-affected Kerala resident, had landed at the city airport on January 23.

    The state health department has traced the eight passengers three from China, one each from New Delhi and Odisha while three are from West Bengal.

    Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 16:59 [IST]
