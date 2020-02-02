Coronavirus: Viral video shows Indians evacuated from Wuhan, dancing at Quarantine Center in Manesar

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 02: A viral video which has emerged on various social media platforms shows Indian citizens who were evacuated from virus-hit Wuhan and kept in coronavirus isolation camp in Haryana's Manesar, to be enjoying and dancing.

The video posted on Twitter by Dhananjay Kumar shows nearly 10 people dancing to a Haryanvi song inside their room. All of them were seen wearing a mask.

The Indian Army has set up a quarantine facility in Manesar nearly 18 km from Gurgaon, near Delhi to keep around 300 Indian students being evacuated from China in view of the outbreak of coronavirus.

Officials said the Indian Army has created the facility near Manesar where the students can be monitored for any signs of infection for a duration of two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members.

Air India's jumbo B747 made two flights to Wuhan city - the ground zero of the coronavirus epidemic that has killed 305 people.

The first flight left early Saturday with 324 stranded Indians mostly students from Wuhan. Officials said that six Indians could not board the first flight as they were stopped by the Chinese immigration officials after they reported high temperature.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in China has risen to 305 with total confirmed cases surging to 14,380 amid stepped up efforts by a number of countries to evacuate their nationals from Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus, officials said on Saturday.