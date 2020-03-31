  • search
    Coronavirus: Vijay Mallya asks FM to consider his offer to repay Kingfisher Airlines' dues

    New Delhi, Mar 31: Embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya, on Tuesday asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to consider his repeated "offer to repay 100 per cent" of the amount borrowed by now defunct Kingfisher Airlines, in this time of coronavirus pandemic.

    Mallya, who is wanted in India on alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an estimated Rs 9,000 crore, also said all his companies have effectively ceased operations and manufacturing following the lockdown in India.

    "I have made repeated offers to pay 100 per cent of the amount borrowed by KFA to the Banks. Neither are Banks willing to take money and neither is the ED willing to release their attachments which they did at the behest of the Banks. I wish the FM would listen in this time of crisis," Mallya said in a series of tweets.

    He further said, "Indian Government has done what was unthinkable in locking down the entire country. We respect that. All my companies have effectively ceased operations. All manufacturing is closed as well." Mallya sought government help and said, "we are not sending employees home and paying the idle cost.

    Government has to help." Asking people to stay safe and maintain social distancing "which can effectively be achieved by staying home and enjoying home time with family and pets, he said, "I am doing the same. We all have a sense of bravado but it's not worth challenging an unknown enemy which isn't Pulwama or Kargil." Mallya has challenged in the UK High Court his extradition from the country.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 10:48 [IST]
