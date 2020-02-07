Coronavirus: Venkaiah Naidu congratulates Air India team for evacuating over 600 Indians from Wuhan

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Feb 07: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday congratulated the Air India team that evacuated around 600 Indians from Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Many compliments to the 34-member Team Air INDIA for flying into #coronavirus-hit Wuhan city & evacuating more than 600 Indians onboard two special flights," he tweeted.

The two special flights carrying as many as 647 Indians and 7 Maldivians had reached New Delhi on Saturday and Sunday.

Chinese doctor who first warned about coronavirus outbreak dies

The team led by Air India's Director of Operations Captain Amitabh Singh included 30 cabin crew, eight pilots, 10 commercial staff of Air India and one senior officer from AI CMD Secretariat.