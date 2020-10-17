Coronavirus vaccine update: Phase 2 trial of Sputnik V may resume in India soon

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 17: In a positive development, India is likely to resume phase 2 clinical trials of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V soon.

    An expert panel at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Friday recommended granting permission to Dr Reddy's Laboratories for conducting phase 2 clinical trials of the vaccine.

    The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company had applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), seeking permission to conduct phase-3 human clinical trials of the Russian vaccine.

    The Indian pharma giant has collaborated with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19.

    Upon regulatory approval in India, RDIF shall supply Dr. Reddy's with, 100 million doses of the vaccine, the firm had announced last month.

    Meanwhile, phase-3 trials of Sputnik V are currently underway in Russia since September 1 on 40,000 subjects. Sputnik V has been jointly developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and RDIF.

    Currently two indigenously developed vaccine candidates for Covid-19, one by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and another one by Zydus Cadila Ltd, are undergoing phase 2 of human clinical trials.

    Pune-based Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with AstraZeneca for manufacturing the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine is also conducting phase 2 and phase 3 human clinical trials in India.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 17, 2020, 16:14 [IST]
