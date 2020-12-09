Coronavirus vaccine: Officials to arrange booths, display ID cards as part of vaccination drive

Trump’s post claiming children are almost immune to COVID-19 deleted by Facebook

Bengaluru, Dec 09: Just like polling stations that are found throughout elections, vaccination cubicles are expected to be arrange for conducting the drive towards COVID and other people should produce a government-authorised identification proof earlier than getting the shot.

According to reports, WHO-India's sub-regional workforce chief (Karnataka) Dr Lokesh Alahari mentioned COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (CoWIN) software program, developed by IIT-Delhi, will likely be used for monitoring vaccine supply to prioritised sections of the inhabitants.

Every particular person getting pictures will likely be enrolled in authorities information and tracked for antagonistic results, if any, Alahari mentioned.

The software program tracks the temperature at which the vaccine is saved at main well being centres. The administration and reporting of the antagonistic occasions following immunisation are "equally important", mentioned Dr Alahari.

He also mentioned about the individual present process COVID vaccination will get a certificates, and reminders concerning the subsequent schedule.

Dr Shashibhushan BL, professor and head, division of pulmonary drugs, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, mentioned it was essential for vaccine builders to current all security information.

"It is likely that vaccination will be associated with mild adverse events like soreness at the injection site, fever, fatigue, and myalgia (body pain). More serious reactions, such as otherwise-unexplained neurological or inflammatory processes, would raise concerns," he mentioned.

However, experts mentioned that no vaccine is 100 per cent efficient.

"A vaccine that protects one from clinical illness may not prevent its transmission to others. In COVID, duration of naturally occurring immunity to infection is unknown; it may wane with time. Hence, the likely duration of protection by the new COVID vaccine is unknown," mentioned Dr Shashibhushan.

Utilization of face mask, hand sanitisation and bodily distancing should be maintained for some extra months, he added.

Two doses of the identical COVID vaccine will likely be required for an individual. Depending on what number of instances the physique is uncovered to the virus or vaccinated, the physique can generate two sorts of immune responses, Dr Shashibhushan mentioned.