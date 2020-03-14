  • search
    Coronavirus: US couple traced from Kochi airport, placed under isolation

    By PTI
    |

    Kochi, Mar 14: An American couple, which allegedly gave the slip to police after being admitted to the coronavirus isolation ward of the medical college hospital here following complaints of fever and cough, was traced to Kochi airport and placed under observation.

    The two were traced late Friday night and admitted to the Kalamassery medical college hospital isolation ward, police sources said.

    File Photo

    They had visited the hospital here with fever and were sent to the isolation ward, but left the place shortly thereafter.

    The tourists had come to Kochi from London via Doha on March 9, attended a Kathakali show in the port city, went for a houseboat ride the next day at Alapzuha, stayed at a Fort Kochi resort, before going to varkala near thiruvananthapuram and returned to Alapuzha, police said.

    Meanwhile, efforts are on to track all those who may have come in contact with the Italian tourist, who tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

    China reports 13 new coronavirus deaths, toll at 3,189

    Thiruvananthapuram district collector K Gopalakrishnan said it was a herculean task as the tourist had come to the state from Delhi on February 27 and was staying at a beach resort at Varkala.

    The Thiruvananthapuram district administration is in the process of preparing the route map of the places the tourist had visited after he arrived in the state.

    'There was a 15 day gap from the time he reached the state to being detected positive for virus.

    Efforts are on to trace all those he had come in contact during this period. He had gone out to purchase food and other things', the collector told reporters.

    He urged people to stay indoors and not to move around and take precautionary measurers.

    Those coming from abroad should be under home quarantine for 28 days.

    Many are not following the restrictions while in quarantine, he said.

    With three positive cases being reported from the state capital, the collector said all malls would be closed, while people should avoid mass gatherings and follow strict self isolation to ensure that the virus does not spread.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 15:49 [IST]
    X