  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus updates: 1,975 new cases in last 24 hours, total infections near 27,000

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 26: The total count of coronavirus cases in the country surged to 26,917 on Sunday. The total COVID-19 cases in the country are inclusive of 5,913 cured and discharged patients, one migrated, and 826 deaths. At present, there are 20,177 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

    Coronavirus LIVE: 1.4 million infected, 88,000 died says John Hopkins tracker

    Maharashtra continues to have the largest number of COVID-19 positive cases at 7,628 . 1,076 persons have been cured in the state while 323 persons have died.

    Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:38 PM, 26 Apr
    Operation of cross land border transportation of essential goods as well as export is already allowed. The Ministry of Shipping may issue the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) at their end: Ministry of Home Affairs
    11:37 PM, 26 Apr
    The number of Covid-19 cases has increased to 322 in Punjab including 86 cured and 18 deaths, says State Health Department.
    11:36 PM, 26 Apr
    With 293 new Covid-19 cases reported in Delhi, the total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 2,918 and the death toll stands at 54, says Delhi Government.
    10:07 PM, 26 Apr
    Spain's daily coronavirus death toll dropped to 288 on Sunday, the country's lowest figure since March 20, reported news agency AFP.
    10:07 PM, 26 Apr
    Death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 36 in Rajasthan after a 60-year-old woman died in Jodhpur. Number of cases in the state have climbed to 2,152, according to Health department official.
    10:06 PM, 26 Apr
    Six of my family members have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh: Kurnool MP Dr. Sanjeev Kumar
    10:05 PM, 26 Apr
    230 new Covid-19 cases in Gujarat take tally to 3,301; death toll reaches 151 with another 18 victims: Official
    9:41 PM, 26 Apr
    The total number containment zones now stands at 97: Delhi Government
    9:30 PM, 26 Apr
    A nursing staff, who was deputed at Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital of Delhi AIIMS, has tested positive for COVID-19. Her two kids have also contracted the infection. However, her husband is tested negative.
    8:56 PM, 26 Apr
    34 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Dharavi taking the total number of positive cases in Dharavi to 275 including 21 deaths, says Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
    8:19 PM, 26 Apr
    Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in a video conference today, requested Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to arrange for safe return of Odia people working there. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan joined the discussion from Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister's Office
    7:51 PM, 26 Apr
    Total 5 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the state today; of which 3 cases have been reported in Jalandhar, 1 in SBS Nagar and 1 in Ludhiana: Punjab Health Department
    7:50 PM, 26 Apr
    230 new COVID-19 positive cases and 18 deaths reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours. Now, total 155 deaths have been reported in the state due to COVID-19. Total positive cases rise to 3301 including 313 cured/discharged
    7:47 PM, 26 Apr
    440 new positive COVID-19 cases & 19 deaths reported in the state today, taking total number of cases to 8068 and death toll to 342, till date. 112 patients discharged today, while a total of 1188 patients have been discharged till now: Maharashtra Health Department
    7:46 PM, 26 Apr
    The number of COVID-19 cases reaches 313 in Punjab including 84 cured and 18 deaths. 63 cases have been reported in SAS Nagar, 69 in Jalandhar and 61 in Patiala: Punjab Health Department
    7:34 PM, 26 Apr
    440 new positive COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths reported in the state today, taking total number of cases to 8,068 and death toll to 342, till date. 112 patients discharged today, while a total of 1188 patients have been discharged till now.
    7:25 PM, 26 Apr
    1975 new #COVID19 cases & 47 deaths reported in the last 24 hours as the total number of positive cases in India stands at 26,917 (including 5914 cured/discharged/migrated and 826 deaths).
    7:25 PM, 26 Apr
    India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 26,917 (including 20,177 active cases, 5,914 cured/discharged/migrated and 826 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    7:24 PM, 26 Apr
    Delhi High Court has directed the concerned authority that a person who is responding on helpline must be trained about possible remedies of the common difficulties of complainants and such a mechanism must be brought into force by which prompt action can be taken forthwith.
    7:23 PM, 26 Apr
    Delhi High Court directs that the helplines and WhatsApp numbers especially meant for dealing with domestic violence matter shall be kept functional properly and they shall respond to whatever calls or messages they are receiving.
    7:22 PM, 26 Apr
    150 students from Kota are on their way to Punjab in 7 buses and will reach tomorrow morning. Also, 60 Punjab Govt buses are going to Jaisalmer to ferry around 2,700 Punjabis who are stranded in 5 relief camps there: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh
    7:21 PM, 26 Apr
    15 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Bihar taking the total to 274: Bihar Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar
    7:20 PM, 26 Apr
    Till date, 2090 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Madhya Pradesh and 103 people have lost their lives. Indore has recorded 1176 cases and 57 deaths while in Bhopal there are 415 cases and 9 deaths: Health Department, Madhya Pradesh.
    6:47 PM, 26 Apr
    Number of active cases of COVID-19 rises to 461 in West Bengal, death toll stands at 20: West Bengal Health Department
    6:46 PM, 26 Apr
    6 more positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Chandigarh. The total number of positive cases rises to 36.
    6:38 PM, 26 Apr
    The murder of two 'sadhus'. Should this have happened? Should law and order be taken into one's hands? What should have Police done? All of this is something to think about: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
    6:37 PM, 26 Apr
    64 new COVID-19 cases and one death have been reported in Tamil Nadu today, taking total number of cases to 1,885 and deaths to 24. Number of active cases stands at 838 in the State: Tamil Nadu Health Department
    6:36 PM, 26 Apr
    Number of active cases of COVID-19 rises to 461 in West Bengal, death toll stands at 20: West Bengal Health Department
    5:34 PM, 26 Apr
    3 new cases have been confirmed in the state from 25.04.2020, 5 PM to 26.04.2020, 5 PM. Cumulatively 503 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 19 deaths and 182 discharges: Government of Karnataka
    5:23 PM, 26 Apr
    Tamil Nadu Govt promulgates an ordinance to make provision of fine & one to three years jail term for those who block or attempt to block burial/cremation of any person who dies due to notified diseases, under Tamil Nadu Public Health Act.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X