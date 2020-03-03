Coronavirus updates: 1,975 new cases in last 24 hours, total infections near 27,000

India

New Delhi, Apr 26: The total count of coronavirus cases in the country surged to 26,917 on Sunday. The total COVID-19 cases in the country are inclusive of 5,913 cured and discharged patients, one migrated, and 826 deaths. At present, there are 20,177 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

Maharashtra continues to have the largest number of COVID-19 positive cases at 7,628 . 1,076 persons have been cured in the state while 323 persons have died.

Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

Operation of cross land border transportation of essential goods as well as export is already allowed. The Ministry of Shipping may issue the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) at their end: Ministry of Home Affairs The number of Covid-19 cases has increased to 322 in Punjab including 86 cured and 18 deaths, says State Health Department. With 293 new Covid-19 cases reported in Delhi, the total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 2,918 and the death toll stands at 54, says Delhi Government. Spain's daily coronavirus death toll dropped to 288 on Sunday, the country's lowest figure since March 20, reported news agency AFP. Death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 36 in Rajasthan after a 60-year-old woman died in Jodhpur. Number of cases in the state have climbed to 2,152, according to Health department official. Six of my family members have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh: Kurnool MP Dr. Sanjeev Kumar 230 new Covid-19 cases in Gujarat take tally to 3,301; death toll reaches 151 with another 18 victims: Official The total number containment zones now stands at 97: Delhi Government A nursing staff, who was deputed at Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital of Delhi AIIMS, has tested positive for COVID-19. Her two kids have also contracted the infection. However, her husband is tested negative. 34 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Dharavi taking the total number of positive cases in Dharavi to 275 including 21 deaths, says Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in a video conference today, requested Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to arrange for safe return of Odia people working there. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan joined the discussion from Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister's Office Total 5 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the state today; of which 3 cases have been reported in Jalandhar, 1 in SBS Nagar and 1 in Ludhiana: Punjab Health Department 230 new COVID-19 positive cases and 18 deaths reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours. Now, total 155 deaths have been reported in the state due to COVID-19. Total positive cases rise to 3301 including 313 cured/discharged 440 new positive COVID-19 cases & 19 deaths reported in the state today, taking total number of cases to 8068 and death toll to 342, till date. 112 patients discharged today, while a total of 1188 patients have been discharged till now: Maharashtra Health Department The number of COVID-19 cases reaches 313 in Punjab including 84 cured and 18 deaths. 63 cases have been reported in SAS Nagar, 69 in Jalandhar and 61 in Patiala: Punjab Health Department 440 new positive COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths reported in the state today, taking total number of cases to 8,068 and death toll to 342, till date. 112 patients discharged today, while a total of 1188 patients have been discharged till now. 1975 new #COVID19 cases & 47 deaths reported in the last 24 hours as the total number of positive cases in India stands at 26,917 (including 5914 cured/discharged/migrated and 826 deaths). India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 26,917 (including 20,177 active cases, 5,914 cured/discharged/migrated and 826 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Delhi High Court has directed the concerned authority that a person who is responding on helpline must be trained about possible remedies of the common difficulties of complainants and such a mechanism must be brought into force by which prompt action can be taken forthwith. Delhi High Court directs that the helplines and WhatsApp numbers especially meant for dealing with domestic violence matter shall be kept functional properly and they shall respond to whatever calls or messages they are receiving. 150 students from Kota are on their way to Punjab in 7 buses and will reach tomorrow morning. Also, 60 Punjab Govt buses are going to Jaisalmer to ferry around 2,700 Punjabis who are stranded in 5 relief camps there: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh 15 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Bihar taking the total to 274: Bihar Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar Till date, 2090 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Madhya Pradesh and 103 people have lost their lives. Indore has recorded 1176 cases and 57 deaths while in Bhopal there are 415 cases and 9 deaths: Health Department, Madhya Pradesh. Number of active cases of COVID-19 rises to 461 in West Bengal, death toll stands at 20: West Bengal Health Department 6 more positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Chandigarh. The total number of positive cases rises to 36. The murder of two 'sadhus'. Should this have happened? Should law and order be taken into one's hands? What should have Police done? All of this is something to think about: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat 64 new COVID-19 cases and one death have been reported in Tamil Nadu today, taking total number of cases to 1,885 and deaths to 24. Number of active cases stands at 838 in the State: Tamil Nadu Health Department Number of active cases of COVID-19 rises to 461 in West Bengal, death toll stands at 20: West Bengal Health Department 3 new cases have been confirmed in the state from 25.04.2020, 5 PM to 26.04.2020, 5 PM. Cumulatively 503 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 19 deaths and 182 discharges: Government of Karnataka Tamil Nadu Govt promulgates an ordinance to make provision of fine & one to three years jail term for those who block or attempt to block burial/cremation of any person who dies due to notified diseases, under Tamil Nadu Public Health Act.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.