Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi interacts with CMs; Positive cases in India reach 27,000-mark

New Delhi, Apr 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with state Chief Ministers via video conference, in an attempt to fight the novel coronavirus. During the interaction, PM Modi said, "The 'Do Gaj Doori' must be made into a mantra. We have to keep spreading this message. In the same way, we have ensure that all sport face masks or face covers and this should become a major way of our lives."

Currently, India has reported 26,917 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 20,177 active cases, 5,913 cured/discharged and 826 deaths.

In an ongoing assistance from the Government of India to fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the high commission on Monday, handed over one consignment of medical gloves to the Government of Sri Lanka. Maulana Saad's lawyer, Fuzail Ayubi said that people of Markaz and Tablighi Jamaat are fully co-operating with the Delhi Police. The officials has recently searched Maulana Saad's office in Markaz and residences of other accused. Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy said that most of the state Chief Ministers told PM Modi to continue the lockdown during the interaction. More than 1.5 lakh Non-Resident Keralites (NRK)s, who are stranded in various countries, have registered online for returning to the state, once the Centre gives the nod and resume air services. PM Narendra Modi underlined lockdown has yielded positive results as country has managed to save thousands of lives in the past two months. He added India's population is comparable to that of the combined population of several countries: PMO Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that some people were indulging in profits while supplying rapid test kits for COVID-19 to the government and demanded that the Prime Minister take strict action against them. Government should make public all purchases pertaining to COVID-19 made in last one month: Congress Goa Chief Minister has also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the lockdown in the State even after May 3. Boris Johnson takes charge of UK response against COVID-19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with state Chief Ministers through video conference ends after 2.5 hours Uttar Pradesh's Arga district magistrate has ordered an inquiry after a video emerged that people in a quarantine centre were collecting food and water from under the locked gates of the facility. On one hand we cannot be too soft. If we do show too much leniency, then we are doing a disservice to that region. I want to say with all humility to all the CMs that if there’s a spurt of cases in your state, it will not be seen as great. We do not want this sentiment. We will just try to tackle. Do not be scared if the number increases in your state, PM Modi also said. Many are facing a stigma. Contracting the virus is not a crime or sin and such persons should not be ostracised, the PM also said. I think you are better acquainted with the ground realities. You can assess the situation best, the PM also told the CMs. If some areas of a big city are in the red zone, then there are other areas of the big city which also need to be protected, PM Modi said. The meeting has ended. Don’t feel guilty if the number of coronavirus cases are increasing in the state, PM Modi told the Chief Ministers. The PM also hailed the collective efforts of the states and Centre. The lockdown has played an effective role in containing the spread of the pandemic. On one hand, we are challenged by how to save lives and on the other we have to equally focus on the financial aspects as well. We have to strengthen economic activities and on the other strengthen our resolve to combat the virus, PM Modi also said. The do gaj doori must be made into a mantra. We have to keep spreading this message. In the same way, we have ensure that all sport face masks or face covers and this should become a major way of our lives, the PM also said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there is a need to strengthen economic activities. We should not compromise on one thing and that is social distancing. The Chief Minister of Gujarat has said that the state would abide with the decision of the Centre on the extension of the lockdown. The Centre should take a decision on this in the interest of the country. We need to extend the lockdown post May 3, but at the same time ease the situation in a phased manner. The Bihar CM also said that the state did not have the resources to bring back migrant labourers from other states. We have to device measures to ease the lives of people in the green zones, he also said. Chief Minister of Bihar said that door to door screening similar to the polio campaign has been taking place. Till now 4 crore people have been screened, he also said. Let economic activities start within states says Odisha CM Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all CMs to ensure that the people register on the Aarogya Setu application. North Indian states are seeking cases of flu, the PM also said. CM of Odisha has sought for a national standard operating procedure for the lockdown. This would help in initiating measures to kickstart the economy. We will work together. Niti Aayog should come up with transformative ideas. While the national lockdown should continue, important activities must be allowed. We have to completely stop public gatherings, religious and educational institutions. Economic activities must be restricted within the state only, he also said. The CM of Himachal Pradesh while referring to inter-state travel said that these restrictions should be lifted only after consulting with the other states. The CM of Himachal Pradesh said that the authorities have reached out to the people at grassroots and aggressive testing has taken place. There are 12 districts in the state which do not have cases. The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh said that the state is in a position to start economic activities. The lockdown however should continue as there are issues with other states. He indicated that while economic activity should open up, inter-state travel should continue to remain barred. Tourism has been greatly hit due to the lockdown. Even pilgrimage destinations have been hit hard. With the help of the Centre, we can revive our economy and industry soon, Uttarakhand CM said that in the meeting of the CMs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.