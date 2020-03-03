Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi interacts with CMs; Positive cases in India reach 27,000-mark

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with state Chief Ministers via video conference, in an attempt to fight the novel coronavirus. During the interaction, PM Modi said, "The 'Do Gaj Doori' must be made into a mantra. We have to keep spreading this message. In the same way, we have ensure that all sport face masks or face covers and this should become a major way of our lives."

    PM Modi

    Currently, India has reported 26,917 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 20,177 active cases, 5,913 cured/discharged and 826 deaths.

    Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

    2:39 PM, 27 Apr
    In an ongoing assistance from the Government of India to fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the high commission on Monday, handed over one consignment of medical gloves to the Government of Sri Lanka.
    2:34 PM, 27 Apr
    Maulana Saad's lawyer, Fuzail Ayubi said that people of Markaz and Tablighi Jamaat are fully co-operating with the Delhi Police. The officials has recently searched Maulana Saad's office in Markaz and residences of other accused.
    2:31 PM, 27 Apr
    Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy said that most of the state Chief Ministers told PM Modi to continue the lockdown during the interaction.
    2:18 PM, 27 Apr
    More than 1.5 lakh Non-Resident Keralites (NRK)s, who are stranded in various countries, have registered online for returning to the state, once the Centre gives the nod and resume air services.
    2:04 PM, 27 Apr
    PM Narendra Modi underlined lockdown has yielded positive results as country has managed to save thousands of lives in the past two months. He added India's population is comparable to that of the combined population of several countries: PMO
    1:58 PM, 27 Apr
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that some people were indulging in profits while supplying rapid test kits for COVID-19 to the government and demanded that the Prime Minister take strict action against them.
    1:48 PM, 27 Apr
    Government should make public all purchases pertaining to COVID-19 made in last one month: Congress
    1:47 PM, 27 Apr
    Goa Chief Minister has also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the lockdown in the State even after May 3.
    1:39 PM, 27 Apr
    Boris Johnson takes charge of UK response against COVID-19
    1:37 PM, 27 Apr
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with state Chief Ministers through video conference ends after 2.5 hours
    1:29 PM, 27 Apr
    Uttar Pradesh's Arga district magistrate has ordered an inquiry after a video emerged that people in a quarantine centre were collecting food and water from under the locked gates of the facility.
    1:12 PM, 27 Apr
    On one hand we cannot be too soft. If we do show too much leniency, then we are doing a disservice to that region. I want to say with all humility to all the CMs that if there’s a spurt of cases in your state, it will not be seen as great. We do not want this sentiment. We will just try to tackle. Do not be scared if the number increases in your state, PM Modi also said.
    1:12 PM, 27 Apr
    Many are facing a stigma. Contracting the virus is not a crime or sin and such persons should not be ostracised, the PM also said.
    1:12 PM, 27 Apr
    I think you are better acquainted with the ground realities. You can assess the situation best, the PM also told the CMs.
    1:12 PM, 27 Apr
    If some areas of a big city are in the red zone, then there are other areas of the big city which also need to be protected, PM Modi said.
    1:09 PM, 27 Apr
    The meeting has ended.
    1:09 PM, 27 Apr
    Don’t feel guilty if the number of coronavirus cases are increasing in the state, PM Modi told the Chief Ministers. The PM also hailed the collective efforts of the states and Centre. The lockdown has played an effective role in containing the spread of the pandemic.
    12:57 PM, 27 Apr
    On one hand, we are challenged by how to save lives and on the other we have to equally focus on the financial aspects as well. We have to strengthen economic activities and on the other strengthen our resolve to combat the virus, PM Modi also said.
    12:56 PM, 27 Apr
    The do gaj doori must be made into a mantra. We have to keep spreading this message. In the same way, we have ensure that all sport face masks or face covers and this should become a major way of our lives, the PM also said.
    12:56 PM, 27 Apr
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there is a need to strengthen economic activities. We should not compromise on one thing and that is social distancing.
    12:36 PM, 27 Apr
    The Chief Minister of Gujarat has said that the state would abide with the decision of the Centre on the extension of the lockdown. The Centre should take a decision on this in the interest of the country. We need to extend the lockdown post May 3, but at the same time ease the situation in a phased manner.
    12:09 PM, 27 Apr
    The Bihar CM also said that the state did not have the resources to bring back migrant labourers from other states. We have to device measures to ease the lives of people in the green zones, he also said.
    12:04 PM, 27 Apr
    Chief Minister of Bihar said that door to door screening similar to the polio campaign has been taking place. Till now 4 crore people have been screened, he also said.
    11:52 AM, 27 Apr
    Let economic activities start within states says Odisha CM
    11:52 AM, 27 Apr
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all CMs to ensure that the people register on the Aarogya Setu application. North Indian states are seeking cases of flu, the PM also said.
    11:50 AM, 27 Apr
    CM of Odisha has sought for a national standard operating procedure for the lockdown. This would help in initiating measures to kickstart the economy. We will work together. Niti Aayog should come up with transformative ideas. While the national lockdown should continue, important activities must be allowed. We have to completely stop public gatherings, religious and educational institutions. Economic activities must be restricted within the state only, he also said.
    11:41 AM, 27 Apr
    The CM of Himachal Pradesh while referring to inter-state travel said that these restrictions should be lifted only after consulting with the other states.
    11:37 AM, 27 Apr
    The CM of Himachal Pradesh said that the authorities have reached out to the people at grassroots and aggressive testing has taken place. There are 12 districts in the state which do not have cases.
    11:35 AM, 27 Apr
    The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh said that the state is in a position to start economic activities. The lockdown however should continue as there are issues with other states. He indicated that while economic activity should open up, inter-state travel should continue to remain barred.
    11:25 AM, 27 Apr
    Tourism has been greatly hit due to the lockdown. Even pilgrimage destinations have been hit hard. With the help of the Centre, we can revive our economy and industry soon, Uttarakhand CM said that in the meeting of the CMs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
