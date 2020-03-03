For Quick Alerts
29 Mar, 2020 00:16:21 IST
Coronavirus Updates: India registers 179 new cases, highest in single day
India
New Delhi, Mar 28: India saw the highest jump in coronavirus or COVID-19 cases today with 179 patients testing positive for the highly contagious illness in different parts of the country.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that 918 people in India have been affected by coronavirus. 19 people have died. 80 people among the affected have been cured and discharged.
Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said sending stranded migrant workers to their home states would defeat the purpose of the lockdown and could increase the spread of the coronavirus. He said a better course of action would be to provide food and shelter to such people, wherever they are, by setting up special camps.
The latest episode of Mann ki Baat on Sunday will focus on the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said. "Tune in tomorrow at 11 (AM). Tomorrow's episode will be focused on the situation prevailing due to COVID-19," Modi tweeted. Mann ki Baat radio programme is aired on the last Sunday of every month and the prime minister speaks on the latest issues.
Russia is fully closing its borders from Monday to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the government said on Saturday. Russia will "temporarily restrict traffic" across national borders to prevent new cases, said a decree published on the government website, which listed exceptions including diplomats.
A dedicated team has been constituted for collecting garbage from the quarantined houses in Chandigarh: Department of Public Relations, Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/LWM82fpKU7— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday requested MPs to allocate Rs 1 crore from their MPLADS fund to local authorities to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. The country is passing through a tough phase due to COVID-19 and "as public representatives it is our duty to stand with the people", Birla said in a letter to all Lok Sabha members.
