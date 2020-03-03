Coronavirus Updates: India registers 179 new cases, highest in single day

India

New Delhi, Mar 28: India saw the highest jump in coronavirus or COVID-19 cases today with 179 patients testing positive for the highly contagious illness in different parts of the country.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that 918 people in India have been affected by coronavirus. 19 people have died. 80 people among the affected have been cured and discharged.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday sought immediate release of GST compensation arrears of Rs 2,088 crore as well as deferment of installments of industrial and agricultural loans by commercial banks to help the state fight the coronavirus infection. It is time that all resources of the country be directed towards fighting COVID-19. I have released INR 1 Crore from my MP LAD fund towards relief efforts. I have also donated one month's salary towards the Central Relief Fund. United we stand: Gautam Gambhir Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said sending stranded migrant workers to their home states would defeat the purpose of the lockdown and could increase the spread of the coronavirus. He said a better course of action would be to provide food and shelter to such people, wherever they are, by setting up special camps. The latest episode of Mann ki Baat on Sunday will focus on the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said. "Tune in tomorrow at 11 (AM). Tomorrow's episode will be focused on the situation prevailing due to COVID-19," Modi tweeted. Mann ki Baat radio programme is aired on the last Sunday of every month and the prime minister speaks on the latest issues. Dozens more passengers on a cruise ship docked in Western Australia showed symptoms of coronavirus Saturday after the vessel was allowed ashore following days stranded at sea in a stand-off with authorities. China has sent a truck-load of medical supplies to Pakistan through the Khunjerab Pass to combat the deadly novel coronavirus, after it asked Islamabad to open the border between the two countries for one day to transport the equipment. Government of Himachal Pradesh to provide boarding and lodging to students from Himachal Pradesh in Chandigarh at Himachal Bhawan there, after reports that students from HP have been asked to vacate rented accommodations by their landlords in Chandigarh. Ambala has reported its 1st positive case of #coronavirus. A 21-year-old man is a resident of Ram Nagar village in Patiala, Punjab, on Ambala-Patiala border. He has recent travel history to Nepal. He was admitted to hospital on Mar 26. Italy's death toll from the novel coronavirus shot past 10,000 on Saturday with 889 new deaths, the country's civil protection service said. The toll in Italy, which has suffered more deaths than any other country, now stands at 10,023. Vehicles used in providing essential services and commodities during the 21-day lockdown to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak will be given e- passes in Maharashtra. Puducherry's first coronavirus patient, a 68-year old woman in Mahe has tested negative, official sources said on Saturday. The patient had recovered and the follow-up test of blood samples returned negative. The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 20,000 people in Europe, according to a tally of official figures gathered by AFP. Russia is fully closing its borders from Monday to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the government said on Saturday. Russia will "temporarily restrict traffic" across national borders to prevent new cases, said a decree published on the government website, which listed exceptions including diplomats. I appeal to all Members of Parliament to supplement the Govt’s efforts in the fight against Coronavirus by contributing at least Rs. 1 crore initially from their MPLADS Funds: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu The total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in Delhi rises to 49: Delhi Government Total 12180 LPG cylinders have been delivered by Gas Agencies today, wherein 8600 were supplied by Indian Oil Corporation,1430 by Hindustan Petroleum & 2150 by Bharat Petroleum: Chandigarh Administration A head constable who was deployed at Mumbai airport has been tested COVID-19 positive today. A dedicated team has been constituted for collecting garbage from the quarantined houses in Chandigarh: Department of Public Relations, Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/LWM82fpKU7 — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020 A dedicated team has been constituted for collecting garbage from the quarantined houses in Chandigarh: Department of Public Relations, Chandigarh Haryana: 5 Coronavirus patients from Gurugram and 1 from Faridabad were discharged today. The Delhi Police has received close to 3,800 calls on their 24x7 helpline to resolve issues related to the lockdown, officials said on Saturday. A total of 3,796 calls have been received till Saturday on the helpline number 011-23469526, police said. Central IPS Association is making a contribution of Rs. 21 lakhs to PM Cares Fund. IPS Officers will contribute minimum one day's salary also at their respective places of work. We are committed to deal with COVID-19, whatever it takes: Indian Police Service (Central) Association We have found that 11 of the positive cases in the Kashmir division could be traced to a single religious congregation. Another 6 cases could be traced to another group which had travelled to Saudi Arabia, says Kansal. The total number of Coronavirus cases in the state is 28 including 25 active cases of which 21 are in Kashmir division and 4 in Jammu division. Our teams have been consistently trying to trace every single contact and test them: Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary-Planning, J&K Total no. of COVID-19 patients in the state is at 181, after 28 new patients found positive today. Till now, a total of 26 patients have recovered/discharged. 104 tests found negative for COVID19 today: Maharashtra Government Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday requested MPs to allocate Rs 1 crore from their MPLADS fund to local authorities to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. The country is passing through a tough phase due to COVID-19 and "as public representatives it is our duty to stand with the people", Birla said in a letter to all Lok Sabha members. The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to free 11,000 prisoners lodged in 71 jails in the state amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.