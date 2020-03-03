Coronavirus Updates: India registers 179 new cases, highest in single day

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 28: India saw the highest jump in coronavirus or COVID-19 cases today with 179 patients testing positive for the highly contagious illness in different parts of the country.

    The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that 918 people in India have been affected by coronavirus. 19 people have died. 80 people among the affected have been cured and discharged.

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    12:16 AM, 29 Mar
    Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday sought immediate release of GST compensation arrears of Rs 2,088 crore as well as deferment of installments of industrial and agricultural loans by commercial banks to help the state fight the coronavirus infection.
    12:15 AM, 29 Mar
    It is time that all resources of the country be directed towards fighting COVID-19. I have released INR 1 Crore from my MP LAD fund towards relief efforts. I have also donated one month's salary towards the Central Relief Fund. United we stand: Gautam Gambhir
    11:56 PM, 28 Mar
    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said sending stranded migrant workers to their home states would defeat the purpose of the lockdown and could increase the spread of the coronavirus. He said a better course of action would be to provide food and shelter to such people, wherever they are, by setting up special camps.
    11:54 PM, 28 Mar
    The latest episode of Mann ki Baat on Sunday will focus on the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said. "Tune in tomorrow at 11 (AM). Tomorrow's episode will be focused on the situation prevailing due to COVID-19," Modi tweeted. Mann ki Baat radio programme is aired on the last Sunday of every month and the prime minister speaks on the latest issues.
    11:53 PM, 28 Mar
    Dozens more passengers on a cruise ship docked in Western Australia showed symptoms of coronavirus Saturday after the vessel was allowed ashore following days stranded at sea in a stand-off with authorities.
    11:51 PM, 28 Mar
    China has sent a truck-load of medical supplies to Pakistan through the Khunjerab Pass to combat the deadly novel coronavirus, after it asked Islamabad to open the border between the two countries for one day to transport the equipment.
    11:50 PM, 28 Mar
    Government of Himachal Pradesh to provide boarding and lodging to students from Himachal Pradesh in Chandigarh at Himachal Bhawan there, after reports that students from HP have been asked to vacate rented accommodations by their landlords in Chandigarh.
    11:23 PM, 28 Mar
    Ambala has reported its 1st positive case of #coronavirus. A 21-year-old man is a resident of Ram Nagar village in Patiala, Punjab, on Ambala-Patiala border. He has recent travel history to Nepal. He was admitted to hospital on Mar 26.
    11:17 PM, 28 Mar
    Italy's death toll from the novel coronavirus shot past 10,000 on Saturday with 889 new deaths, the country's civil protection service said. The toll in Italy, which has suffered more deaths than any other country, now stands at 10,023.
    11:16 PM, 28 Mar
    Vehicles used in providing essential services and commodities during the 21-day lockdown to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak will be given e- passes in Maharashtra.
    11:06 PM, 28 Mar
    Puducherry's first coronavirus patient, a 68-year old woman in Mahe has tested negative, official sources said on Saturday. The patient had recovered and the follow-up test of blood samples returned negative.
    10:59 PM, 28 Mar
    The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 20,000 people in Europe, according to a tally of official figures gathered by AFP.
    10:58 PM, 28 Mar
    Russia is fully closing its borders from Monday to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the government said on Saturday. Russia will "temporarily restrict traffic" across national borders to prevent new cases, said a decree published on the government website, which listed exceptions including diplomats.
    10:44 PM, 28 Mar
    I appeal to all Members of Parliament to supplement the Govt’s efforts in the fight against Coronavirus by contributing at least Rs. 1 crore initially from their MPLADS Funds: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu
    10:24 PM, 28 Mar
    The total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in Delhi rises to 49: Delhi Government
    10:23 PM, 28 Mar
    Total 12180 LPG cylinders have been delivered by Gas Agencies today, wherein 8600 were supplied by Indian Oil Corporation,1430 by Hindustan Petroleum & 2150 by Bharat Petroleum: Chandigarh Administration
    10:22 PM, 28 Mar
    A head constable who was deployed at Mumbai airport has been tested COVID-19 positive today. He was under treatment in a Mumbai hospital for last few days: Central Industrial Security Force
    10:22 PM, 28 Mar
    10:21 PM, 28 Mar
    10:19 PM, 28 Mar
    10:19 PM, 28 Mar
    A dedicated team has been constituted for collecting garbage from the quarantined houses in Chandigarh: Department of Public Relations, Chandigarh
    10:17 PM, 28 Mar
    Haryana: 5 Coronavirus patients from Gurugram and 1 from Faridabad were discharged today.
    10:15 PM, 28 Mar
    9:09 PM, 28 Mar
    The Delhi Police has received close to 3,800 calls on their 24x7 helpline to resolve issues related to the lockdown, officials said on Saturday. A total of 3,796 calls have been received till Saturday on the helpline number 011-23469526, police said.
    9:03 PM, 28 Mar
    Central IPS Association is making a contribution of Rs. 21 lakhs to PM Cares Fund. IPS Officers will contribute minimum one day's salary also at their respective places of work. We are committed to deal with COVID-19, whatever it takes: Indian Police Service (Central) Association
    8:45 PM, 28 Mar
    We have found that 11 of the positive cases in the Kashmir division could be traced to a single religious congregation. Another 6 cases could be traced to another group which had travelled to Saudi Arabia, says Kansal.
    8:44 PM, 28 Mar
    The total number of Coronavirus cases in the state is 28 including 25 active cases of which 21 are in Kashmir division and 4 in Jammu division. Our teams have been consistently trying to trace every single contact and test them: Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary-Planning, J&K
    8:43 PM, 28 Mar
    Total no. of COVID-19 patients in the state is at 181, after 28 new patients found positive today. Till now, a total of 26 patients have recovered/discharged. 104 tests found negative for COVID19 today: Maharashtra Government
    8:12 PM, 28 Mar
    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday requested MPs to allocate Rs 1 crore from their MPLADS fund to local authorities to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. The country is passing through a tough phase due to COVID-19 and "as public representatives it is our duty to stand with the people", Birla said in a letter to all Lok Sabha members.
    7:51 PM, 28 Mar
    The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to free 11,000 prisoners lodged in 71 jails in the state amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.
