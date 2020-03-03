For Quick Alerts
Coronavirus updates: Donald Trump says WHO 'very China centric'
India
New Delhi, Apr 08: The total number of COVID-19 cases across the globe crossed the 1.3 million mark as the global death toll topped 70,000. In India, as many as 4,789 Covid-19 cases has been registered after over 508 new cases in the last 24 hours.
The total number of death cases in India due to coronavirus stands at 124.
Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputising for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson while he is in intensive care with coronavirus, said the UK PM is a fighter who will pull through the illness and be back in charge soon. During the daily Downing Street briefing on Tuesday evening, the senior Cabinet minister confirmed that Johnson, 55, remains stable in ICU at St Thomas’ Hospital in London and has not required the help of a ventilator for his breathing.
With the coronavirus outbreak creating demand for the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said three companies from the state will export it to the United States. In an interview to a private radio station on Tuesday, Rupani said his government has kept aside 1 crore hydroxychloroquine tablets to deal with any eventuality.
Kerala: A sanitization tunnel has been installed at the entrance of Thrissur General Hospital, amid #Coronavirus outbreak. pic.twitter.com/j0BdL3bGbz— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020
#WATCH A DRDO made disinfectant chamber was today deployed at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi. The chamber uses a solution that is known to kill #COVID19 & will help in controlling the spread of coronavirus. (Video source - DRDO) pic.twitter.com/Qx6wNlq1Vd— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020
