Coronavirus updates: Donald Trump says WHO 'very China centric'

New Delhi, Apr 08: The total number of COVID-19 cases across the globe crossed the 1.3 million mark as the global death toll topped 70,000. In India, as many as 4,789 Covid-19 cases has been registered after over 508 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The total number of death cases in India due to coronavirus stands at 124.

The UN chief lauded the "tremendous work" of the World Health Organisation, even as US President Donald Trump accused the global health body of being "China centric" and criticised its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Rs 3.30 crore donated towards CM Relief Fund in Mizoram so far to fight coronavirus: Official 9 new coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh, total rises to 28: Official 9 new coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh, total rises to 28: Official 3 companies from Gujarat will export hydroxychloroquine to the US: CM Vijay Rupani. Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan rises to 343 after 42 new infections were reported: Official 10 fresh cases of novel coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh, total rises to 314. Covid_19 UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputising for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson while he is in intensive care with coronavirus, said the UK PM is a fighter who will pull through the illness and be back in charge soon. During the daily Downing Street briefing on Tuesday evening, the senior Cabinet minister confirmed that Johnson, 55, remains stable in ICU at St Thomas’ Hospital in London and has not required the help of a ventilator for his breathing. With the coronavirus outbreak creating demand for the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said three companies from the state will export it to the United States. In an interview to a private radio station on Tuesday, Rupani said his government has kept aside 1 crore hydroxychloroquine tablets to deal with any eventuality. A 14-month-old child dies due to COVID-19 in Gujarat's Jamnagar: Officials Just recovered from Covid19, Lucknow doctor wants to get back to frontline; says "I'm the best person to work with coronavirus patients & make them understand things because I've myself gone through it" Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says Centre's decision to suspend MPLADS fund for 2 years was 'detrimental' & it should be allowed to be used for fighting Covid_19 in respective constituencies of MPs Manipur govt to provide financial assistance of Rs 2,000 each to residents stranded in other states: Sources. With 57 new patients, number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh reaches 313: health officials 2 areas -- Eidgah and Lal Bazar -- in Srinagar sealed after several positive cases were detected. Family of COVID-19 victim in Punjab's Amritsar refuses to claim body, district administration performs last rites: Officials. Union Health Ministry proposes classification of health facilities into 3 categories -- COVID Care Centre, Dedicated COVID Health Centre & Dedicated COVID Hospital -- to ensure optimal utilisation of resources. Wearing masks at public places made mandatory in Chandigarh. A 23-day-old baby is among three COVID-19 cases reported at Mahabubnagar in Telangana on Tuesday, all of whom have been infected from the Tablighi Jamaat event returnees. With this the total number of people in the district who have been infected has reached 10, officials said. Those in Sector 5 Harola, Noida, who came in contact with Tablighi Jamaat members have been quarantined: Sankalp Sharma, Gautam Budh Nagar (DCP) 15 more COVID19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan, taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state to 343: Rajasthan Health Department Kerala: A sanitization tunnel has been installed at the entrance of Thrissur General Hospital, amid #Coronavirus outbreak. pic.twitter.com/j0BdL3bGbz — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020 Kerala: A sanitization tunnel has been installed at the entrance of Thrissur General Hospital 669 people arrested for deliberate violation of safety restrictions from today morning till 8 pm today. 98 vehicles also seized during the same time period: Kolkata Police A Special Passenger Charter flight of Air India carrying 98 adults&1 infant US-bound passengers took off today to Mumbai from Hyderabad International Airport. Passengers to be further connected with Delta Airlines from Mumbai to their final destination in US: Hyderabad Airport No COVID19 cases reported in Uttarakhand as of 6 pm today, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state stands at 31: Uttarakhand Health Department New York registers record 731 COVID19 related deaths in 24 hours as per Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York: AFP news agency UK registers daily record of 786 coronavirus deaths: AFP news agency 40 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Telagana today. Total positive cases in the state stand at 348: Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Govt of Telangana 25 more COVID19 positive cases reported in Delhi today. Total number of positive cases in Delhi stands at 550, of them 331 cases are related to Nizamuddin Markaz, 170 cases have foreign travel/contact history and 49 cases are under investigation: Delhi Chief Minister's Office #WATCH A DRDO made disinfectant chamber was today deployed at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi. The chamber uses a solution that is known to kill #COVID19 & will help in controlling the spread of coronavirus. (Video source - DRDO) pic.twitter.com/Qx6wNlq1Vd — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020 A DRDO made disinfectant chamber was today deployed at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi. The chamber uses a solution that is known to kill #COVID19 & will help in controlling the spread of coronavirus.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.