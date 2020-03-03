  • search
    Coronavirus updates: Donald Trump says WHO 'very China centric'

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 08: The total number of COVID-19 cases across the globe crossed the 1.3 million mark as the global death toll topped 70,000. In India, as many as 4,789 Covid-19 cases has been registered after over 508 new cases in the last 24 hours.

    The total number of death cases in India due to coronavirus stands at 124.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India-returned South African ODI players tests negative for COVID-19

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    12:28 AM, 8 Apr
    The UN chief lauded the "tremendous work" of the World Health Organisation, even as US President Donald Trump accused the global health body of being "China centric" and criticised its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
    12:27 AM, 8 Apr
    Rs 3.30 crore donated towards CM Relief Fund in Mizoram so far to fight coronavirus: Official
    12:27 AM, 8 Apr
    9 new coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh, total rises to 28: Official
    12:27 AM, 8 Apr
    12:27 AM, 8 Apr
    3 companies from Gujarat will export hydroxychloroquine to the US: CM Vijay Rupani.
    12:26 AM, 8 Apr
    Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan rises to 343 after 42 new infections were reported: Official
    12:26 AM, 8 Apr
    10 fresh cases of novel coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh, total rises to 314. Covid_19
    11:22 PM, 7 Apr
    UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputising for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson while he is in intensive care with coronavirus, said the UK PM is a fighter who will pull through the illness and be back in charge soon. During the daily Downing Street briefing on Tuesday evening, the senior Cabinet minister confirmed that Johnson, 55, remains stable in ICU at St Thomas’ Hospital in London and has not required the help of a ventilator for his breathing.
    11:22 PM, 7 Apr
    With the coronavirus outbreak creating demand for the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said three companies from the state will export it to the United States. In an interview to a private radio station on Tuesday, Rupani said his government has kept aside 1 crore hydroxychloroquine tablets to deal with any eventuality.
    11:10 PM, 7 Apr
    A 14-month-old child dies due to COVID-19 in Gujarat's Jamnagar: Officials
    11:09 PM, 7 Apr
    Just recovered from Covid19, Lucknow doctor wants to get back to frontline; says "I'm the best person to work with coronavirus patients & make them understand things because I've myself gone through it"
    11:09 PM, 7 Apr
    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says Centre's decision to suspend MPLADS fund for 2 years was 'detrimental' & it should be allowed to be used for fighting Covid_19 in respective constituencies of MPs
    11:09 PM, 7 Apr
    Manipur govt to provide financial assistance of Rs 2,000 each to residents stranded in other states: Sources.
    11:09 PM, 7 Apr
    With 57 new patients, number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh reaches 313: health officials
    11:08 PM, 7 Apr
    2 areas -- Eidgah and Lal Bazar -- in Srinagar sealed after several positive cases were detected.
    11:08 PM, 7 Apr
    Family of COVID-19 victim in Punjab's Amritsar refuses to claim body, district administration performs last rites: Officials.
    11:08 PM, 7 Apr
    Union Health Ministry proposes classification of health facilities into 3 categories -- COVID Care Centre, Dedicated COVID Health Centre & Dedicated COVID Hospital -- to ensure optimal utilisation of resources.
    10:57 PM, 7 Apr
    Wearing masks at public places made mandatory in Chandigarh.
    10:29 PM, 7 Apr
    A 23-day-old baby is among three COVID-19 cases reported at Mahabubnagar in Telangana on Tuesday, all of whom have been infected from the Tablighi Jamaat event returnees. With this the total number of people in the district who have been infected has reached 10, officials said.
    10:22 PM, 7 Apr
    Those in Sector 5 Harola, Noida, who came in contact with Tablighi Jamaat members have been quarantined: Sankalp Sharma, Gautam Budh Nagar (DCP)
    10:22 PM, 7 Apr
    15 more COVID19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan, taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state to 343: Rajasthan Health Department
    10:21 PM, 7 Apr
    Kerala: A sanitization tunnel has been installed at the entrance of Thrissur General Hospital
    10:20 PM, 7 Apr
    669 people arrested for deliberate violation of safety restrictions from today morning till 8 pm today. 98 vehicles also seized during the same time period: Kolkata Police
    9:57 PM, 7 Apr
    A Special Passenger Charter flight of Air India carrying 98 adults&1 infant US-bound passengers took off today to Mumbai from Hyderabad International Airport. Passengers to be further connected with Delta Airlines from Mumbai to their final destination in US: Hyderabad Airport
    9:57 PM, 7 Apr
    No COVID19 cases reported in Uttarakhand as of 6 pm today, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state stands at 31: Uttarakhand Health Department
    9:56 PM, 7 Apr
    New York registers record 731 COVID19 related deaths in 24 hours as per Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York: AFP news agency
    9:56 PM, 7 Apr
    UK registers daily record of 786 coronavirus deaths: AFP news agency
    9:56 PM, 7 Apr
    40 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Telagana today. Total positive cases in the state stand at 348: Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Govt of Telangana
    9:56 PM, 7 Apr
    25 more COVID19 positive cases reported in Delhi today. Total number of positive cases in Delhi stands at 550, of them 331 cases are related to Nizamuddin Markaz, 170 cases have foreign travel/contact history and 49 cases are under investigation: Delhi Chief Minister's Office
    9:55 PM, 7 Apr
    A DRDO made disinfectant chamber was today deployed at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi. The chamber uses a solution that is known to kill #COVID19 & will help in controlling the spread of coronavirus.
