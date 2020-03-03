Coronavirus updates: Death toll rises to 1,583; total cases mount to 46,711

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, May 05: The death toll due to coronavirus in India mounted to 1,583 while the cases surged to 46,711 on Tuesday, according to the latest figures published by the Union Health Ministry. Of these, 31,967 are active cases while 13,160 were either cured, discharged, or migrated.

Maharashtra continued to be on the top with 14,541 cases and 583 deaths. Gujarat stood next with 5804 cases, followed by Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh.

Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

Newest First Oldest First

Central Government has increased excise duties by Rs 10 per litre on petrol and Rs 13 per litre on diesel. Retail sale prices of petrol and diesel will, however, not change on account of this increase in duties. These duty rate changes shall come into effect from 6th May, 2020. More than 10,000 Indians have tested positive in the Gulf countries, with 84 deaths recorded till now, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying. Delhi Government issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the screening of stranded people, moving out of Delhi or into Delhi from other states. Britain’s COVID-19 death toll has risen by 693 to 29,427, according to figures announced by the foreign secretary. Telangana Lockdown Extended Till May 29: CM The death toll due to coronavirus in India mounted to 1,583 while the cases surged to 46,711 on Tuesday, according to the latest figures published by the Union Health Ministry. Of these, 31,967 are active cases while 13,160 were either cured, discharged, or migrated. Number of Covid-19 positive cases in Delhi crosses 5,000 mark with 206 fresh cases reported today. Indian vaccine companies have come across as innovators in early stage vaccine development research.Similarly,Indian academia&start-ups have also pioneered in this area. Over 30 Indian vaccines are in different stages of vaccine development,with few going on to trial stages: PMO Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the task force on Coronavirus vaccine Development and took a detailed review of the current status of India’s efforts in vaccine development, drug discovery, diagnosis and testing: Prime Minister's Office 31 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Haryana, taking the total number of positive cases to 548. As many as 33 new cases were recorded in Dharavi- Asia's largest slum, taking the total tally to 665 with 20 deaths. 523 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Tamil Nadu in last 24 hours, along with 2 deaths. Two more zones in Delhi have been de-contained, the total number of containment zones in the national capital now stands at 88. The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat crossed the 6,000-mark after 441 new cases were reported, while the death of 49 more patients, the highest in a day so far, took the toll to 368. 118 new patients have been confirmed as COVID-19 positive, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,880. Out of the total cases, 987 patients have been discharged while 56 others lost their lives said the Directorate of Health Services. One person from Goalpara has tested positive for COVID-19. Total positive cases in Assam now stands at 43, active cases are at 10 said Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. 15 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir, one from Jammu division and 14 from Kashmir division. Total positive cases in the Union Territory stand at 741, including 413 active cases. Directions given to ministers to convince workers to not return to their native states. Builders will provide workers with necessary facilities as construction activities will resume. They should not pay heed to rumours& avoid unnecessary travel: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa As compared to other states, COVID-19 situation is under control in Karnataka. Due to this, travel of migrant workers was prohibited, now, trade, construction and industrial activities need to restart, except in the red zones, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said. Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rises to 46,711 including 31,967 active cases, 1,583 deaths, 13,160 cured/discharged and 1 migrated, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare 3 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Kerala today; all 3 are from Wayanad district. Total cases in the state are 502 including 37 active cases: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Till now, 67 Shramik Special Train have been run by various Zonal Railways. Till 4 May, we had run 55 trains. Today, trains have been operated from Bengaluru, Surat, Sabarmati, Jalandhar, Kota, Ernakulam etc. 21 more such trains may leave today: Ministry of Railway. A total of 98 personnel of the three services including serving, retired and dependent family members are admitted in hospitals after being tested positive. 42 defence personnel and their dependents have already been discharged after treatment: Col Aman Anand, Army Spokesperson. We also need to ensure that people continue to receive non-COVID19 healthcare services at both government and private facilities. Services for critically ill patients should also run smoothly: Lav Agarwal, Health Ministry Joint Secretary We persuaded certain states as we were not receiving reports of cases/deaths on time from them, after which the cases have been reported and we have seen spike in death cases today: Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday appealed to migrant labourers stranded in the state due to COVID-19 lockdown not to leave for their home towns and assured them work, pointing to easing of norms allowing construction and industrial activities in non-red zones. If you are from Maharashtra & are stranded abroad, we request you to fill the form linked below. The State will pass this information & coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate your return as soon as the restrictions are lifted.https://t.co/M2gI7Mqn5z — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 5, 2020 Maharashtra CM extends support to residents stranded abroad West Bengal reported 85 new cases, taking the total tally to 1,344. Of which, 264 have been discharged, 68 died and 940 cases are active. The recovery rate improved to 27.41 percent. In the last 24 hours, 3,900 additional cases have been recorded- biggest single-day spike. And 195 people succumbed in last 24 hours. To contain the spread of coronavirus, spitting saliva, gutka or tobacco in public places in Noida has been prohibited and violation of this can attract a penalty of Rs 500 for first time offenders and Rs 1,000 for repeat offenders, according to a new order.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.