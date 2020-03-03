  • search
    Coronavirus updates: 909 fresh cases, 34 deaths reported in 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 12: As many as 909 COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of such cases to 8,356 in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday, while asserting that the

    government is "extra prepared" if there is an exponential rise in the number of coronavirus patients.

    Coronavirus LIVE: 1.4 million infected, 88,000 died says John Hopkins tracker

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    11:35 PM, 12 Apr
    Dutch coronavirus infections top 25,000, deaths rise to 2,737 deaths
    11:35 PM, 12 Apr
    France reports lower coronavirus daily death toll, total almost 14,400
    11:28 PM, 12 Apr
    A private hospital in Dimapur, Nagaland referred a patient to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after he was found with symptoms of COVID-19. He has tested positive and is undergoing treatment: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
    11:07 PM, 12 Apr
    The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has suggested the Home Ministry to allow limited activity in certain sectors such as heavy electricals and telecom equipment with reasonable safeguards.
    10:46 PM, 12 Apr
    A 56-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police has tested positive for COVID-19 today. He last came on duty on 8th April. He is the third personnel of Delhi Police who has tested positive.
    10:44 PM, 12 Apr
    Telangana: 28 Coronavirus positive cases and 2 deaths reported today, while 7 patients have been cured/discharged today. Total active cases in the state stand at 412 now.
    10:29 PM, 12 Apr
    A 32-year-old man who was under observation for coronavirus on Sunday jumped to death from the seventh floor of a Greater Noida private college where he was put in quarantine, officials said.
    10:19 PM, 12 Apr
    Assam Government has allowed the opening of retail liquor outlets from April 13. The notification states that all liquor shops shall remain open from 10am to 5:00 pm on the permitted days, and follow social distancing.
    9:56 PM, 12 Apr
    A total of 1,95,748 samples from 1,81,028 individuals have been tested as on 12 April 2020, 9 PM: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
    9:44 PM, 12 Apr
    A total of 104 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state today including 40 from Jaipur and 12 from Tonk. Total positive cases rise to 804: Rajasthan Health Department.
    9:18 PM, 12 Apr
    8 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Indore, taking the total number of positive cases in Indore to 306, death toll 32.
    9:01 PM, 12 Apr
    Coronavirus death toll in the United Kingdom passes 10,000: AFP News Agency
    9:01 PM, 12 Apr
    West Bengal Government makes it mandatory to cover nose and mouth with a mask or any other available piece of cloth in public places, to avoid transmission of COVID-19.
    9:00 PM, 12 Apr
    221 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths reported in the state today; the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 1,982: Maharashtra Health Department.
    9:00 PM, 12 Apr
    85 new COVID-19 positive cases & 5 deaths reported in Delhi today, of which 34 are from ‘Under Special Operations’; Total number of positive cases in Delhi now stands at 1154, death toll 24: Delhi Health Department
    8:32 PM, 12 Apr
    We are collecting 2,000 samples per day and testing 1600 samples per day. We are working on increasing the testing facilities: State Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad
    8:32 PM, 12 Apr
    COVID-19 cases rise to 480 in Uttar Pradesh. Out of this, 45 people have completely recovered and discharged. 41 districts are affected till now.
    8:19 PM, 12 Apr
    Total number of active COVID-19 cases as on today stands at 95, in West Bengal. 7 deaths have been reported in the state till date: Health & Family Welfare Department.
    8:18 PM, 12 Apr
    23 new COVID-19 cases reported in Gujarat, taking the total number of positive cases to 516 including 44 discharged and 24 deaths: Gujarat Health Department.
    8:17 PM, 12 Apr
    217 new positive COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths reported in Mumbai today, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,399 and total deaths are 97. 26 patients have been discharged today, while total 97 have been discharged till date: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
    8:16 PM, 12 Apr
    Madurai: Police barricading in place at Anna Nagar which has been declared a 'containment zone' after COVID19 cases were found here.
    8:15 PM, 12 Apr
    Andhra Pradesh: 15 new Coronavirus cases (Guntur 7, Nellore 4, Kurnool 2, Chittoor 1, Kadapa 1) and 1 death reported since 9 PM last night till 6 PM today. With this, total number of #COVID19 positive cases increased to 420 and total deaths increased to 7.
    8:15 PM, 12 Apr
    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the state officials to distribute 3 masks each to the 5.3 crore people in the state, amid Coronavirus lockdown.
    8:14 PM, 12 Apr
    The number of 'Containment zones' in Delhi has been increased to 43 with the inclusion of E-block Abu Fazal Enclave, E-block East of Kailash block and Bengali Colony Mahavir Enclave among others.
    8:13 PM, 12 Apr
    Karnataka: People were seen flouting social distancing norms in the Killa area of Bagalkot district today. The area was sealed by the district administration after it was identified as a containment zone.
    7:33 PM, 12 Apr
    7:13 PM, 12 Apr
    Parliament House Reception Catering Unit will be closed from April 15 in view of COVID-19 outbreak: Lok Sabha Secretariat.
    6:55 PM, 12 Apr
    The total number of COVID19 positive cases in Haryana is 181 including 149 active cases & 30 discharged; death toll 2.
    6:55 PM, 12 Apr
    No new positive case in Uttarakhand for the fourth day in a row. The total number of cases in the state remains at 35.
    6:54 PM, 12 Apr
    The total number of COVID19 cases in Punjab now stands at 170 including 135 active cases and 23 cured.
