For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
LIVE
Coronavirus updates: 1,445 cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat event; total cases in India rise to 4,281
India
New Delhi, Apr 07: The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 111 and the number of infections climbed to 4,281 in the country on Monday registering a record jump of 704 cases in 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data. The active COVID-19 cases stood at 3,851, while 318 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, the ministry stated.
Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:
Newest First Oldest First
Hours after Bollywood producer Karim Morani revealed that his daughter Shaza Morani had tested positive for COVID-19, her actor-sister Zoa has also been infected, according to family sources. Shaza, who had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, showed no symptoms but was admitted to Nanavati Hospital here, on Monday.
With 37 more cases of coronavirus recorded in Pune district, the count of COVID-19 patients has gone up to 141, while the city civic body has established containment zones in certain localities to halt the spread of the disease, officials said on Monday. Given a surge in positive cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sealed areas reporting a large number of infections and turned them into containment zones.
READ MORE