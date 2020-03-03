  • search
Coronavirus
    Coronavirus updates: 1,445 cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat event; total cases in India rise to 4,281

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 07: The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 111 and the number of infections climbed to 4,281 in the country on Monday registering a record jump of 704 cases in 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data. The active COVID-19 cases stood at 3,851, while 318 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, the ministry stated.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 reaches six in Goa

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    11:54 PM, 6 Apr
    Hours after Bollywood producer Karim Morani revealed that his daughter Shaza Morani had tested positive for COVID-19, her actor-sister Zoa has also been infected, according to family sources. Shaza, who had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, showed no symptoms but was admitted to Nanavati Hospital here, on Monday.
    11:54 PM, 6 Apr
    With 37 more cases of coronavirus recorded in Pune district, the count of COVID-19 patients has gone up to 141, while the city civic body has established containment zones in certain localities to halt the spread of the disease, officials said on Monday. Given a surge in positive cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sealed areas reporting a large number of infections and turned them into containment zones.
    11:53 PM, 6 Apr
    Amnesty International India asks Assam govt to immediately release inmates of 'overcrowded' detention centres.
    11:00 PM, 6 Apr
    The Odisha government made it mandatory for people to cover their face and mouth with a mask or cloth while venturing out of their houses in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
    10:53 PM, 6 Apr
    A total of 1,01,068 samples have been tested as on 6 April, 9 PM today: ICMR
    10:46 PM, 6 Apr
    After a legal standoff, Karnataka has agreed to allow the entry of non-Covid-19 patients across the border from Kerala. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said this would be through the Talappady border checkpost.
    10:46 PM, 6 Apr
    44-year-old woman with foreign travel history tests positive for COVID-19 in Agartala, first case in Tripura: Officials
    10:13 PM, 6 Apr
    Active Covid_19 cases in Bihar plunges to 22 with recovery of 6 patients; zero new coronavirus cases in 48 hours: Officials
    10:12 PM, 6 Apr
    Telangana reports 30 new Covid-19 positive cases, taking the state total to 364. 11 people have died so far.
    9:53 PM, 6 Apr
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson messaged from his hospital bed on Monday that he was in “good spirits” and staying in contact with his ministers to oversee the UK’s coronavirus fightback despite his hospitalisation due to persistent Covid-19 symptoms.
    9:36 PM, 6 Apr
    37 new Covid-19 cases in Pune, total infections in the district rises to 141: Official
    9:36 PM, 6 Apr
    UK records over 5,000 coronavirus deaths: Official data
    9:36 PM, 6 Apr
    Meghalaya govt decides to resume MGNREGA work with immediate effect amid lockdown.
    9:09 PM, 6 Apr
    The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to open more laboratories in medical colleges of the state in a bid to strengthen the coronavirus testing infrastructure, an official said on Monday.
    9:09 PM, 6 Apr
    Railways asks cement companies to offload their goods from freight trains so that they can be used to supply essential commodities to different parts of the country
    8:14 PM, 6 Apr
    Telangana Chief Minister's Office now clarifies that CM K Chandrasekhar Rao suggested extension of lockdown for 2 more weeks (after April 15). He took a reference from BCG report which suggested lockdown in India will be good until June 3. No announcement of extension yet.
    7:17 PM, 6 Apr
    37 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Andhra Pradesh today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 303: Andhra Pradesh Health Department
    7:16 PM, 6 Apr
    Govt has decided to issue 5 kg grain & 1 kg dal per head per month for the next 3 months, for all those who are covered under the Public Distribution System (PDS) mechanism: Chetan Sanghi, Chief Secretary, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
    7:16 PM, 6 Apr
    3 more COVID19 positive patients recovered&have been discharged today. So far, 4 positive cases have recovered in Mangaluru. Total 12 positive cases have been reported in city till now: Deputy Commissioner & District Magistrate's Office, Dakshina Kannada, Mangaluru
    7:16 PM, 6 Apr
    Increase of 704 COVID19 cases & 28 deaths in the last 24 hours, the biggest rise so far in India; India's positive cases at 4067 (including 3851 active cases, 318 cured/discharged/migrated people and 111 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    7:10 PM, 6 Apr
    Case filed against man in Imphal after purported audio clip of him urging people not to follow PM Narendra Modi's lights-out call went viral on social media: Police.
    7:01 PM, 6 Apr
    Number of coronavirus cases in Haryana rises to 87 after 11 people test positive
    6:54 PM, 6 Apr
    13 new COVID19 positive cases in the state today including 9 in Kasargod, 2-Malappuram, 1-Pathanamthitta&1-Kollam; Total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 327: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
    6:54 PM, 6 Apr
    We have opened our borders to people from neighbouring states who require medical facilities in Kerala. 29 people from Bairakuppe in Karnataka have used medical facilities in Wayanad and 44 from Tamil Nadu: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
    6:21 PM, 6 Apr
    In the last 24 hours, 12 new cases have been confirmed for COVID-19 in the state. Till now, there are 163 COVID-19 positive cases in the state, including 4 deaths & 20 discharged: Karnataka Health Department
    6:21 PM, 6 Apr
    There are 50 new COVID19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu today including 48 from Tablighi Jamaat; Total positive cases in the state is 621 including 570 Tablighi Jamaat returnees: Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh
    6:20 PM, 6 Apr
    Meghalaya: National Cadet Corps of Shillong Group assist civil administration & police in monitoring proper physical distancing during ration distribution on govt approved shops today. Over 200 Senior Division Cadets have volunteered for this from Meghalaya.
    5:59 PM, 6 Apr
    There is little possibility of lifting lockdown after April 15 as claimed in a section of media. We will not be in a position to lift the lockdown even if a single case of #COVID19 is left in Uttar Pradesh. So it can take time: Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi
    5:30 PM, 6 Apr
    There are a total of 39 positive cases in Odisha. 2 patients have been cured and discharged from the hospital, 87 persons are in quarantine: Sanjay Singh, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, I&PE Department, Odisha.
    5:27 PM, 6 Apr
    BJP Mahila Morcha president of UP's Balrampur district booked for celebratory firing on Sunday night: Police
