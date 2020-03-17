Coronavirus update: Novel cases in India rises to 137, fresh guidelines issued

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 17: The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 126 on Tuesday after fresh cases were reported from several states, the Health Ministry said. The cases include 22 foreign nationals and three persons who died in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Delhi has reported seven positive cases and Uttar Pradesh 11 so far. Karnataka has six coronavirus patients while Maharashtra 14 and Ladakh three. Besides, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab have reported one case each. Kerala has recorded 19 cases, including three patients who were discharged last month after they recovered from the contagious infection with flu-like symptoms. The total number of 83 confirmed cases includes 17 foreigners - 16 Italian tourists and a Canadian, the ministry officials said. Here's a state-wise list of confirmed cases in India so far:

Total deaths in India: 3

Karnataka: 1

Delhi: 1

Maharashtra: 1

States/UT with confirmed positive cases:

Kerala: 24 (including 2 foreigners)

Punjab: 1

Delhi: 8

Jammu and Kashmir: 3

Ladakh: 6

Rajasthan: 4 (including 2 foreigners)

Uttar Pradesh: 13

Karnataka: 8

Tamil Nadu: 1

Telangana: 4

Haryana: 15 (including 14 foreigners)

Andhra Pradesh: 1

Uttarakhand: 1

Odisha: 1

Maharashtra: 36 (including 3 foreigners)

The Indian Council of Medical Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday has laid guidelines for testing strategy in India. It also states that there is currently no community transmission of COVID-2019.

Coronavirus: Health Ministry recommends anti-HIV drug combination on case-to-case basis

Here are the new ICMR guidelines for testing strategy:

All asymptomatic patients who have undertaken international travel in the last 14 days should be quarantined for the next 14 days

72 functional laboratories in ICMR system and 49 govt laboratories include CSIR, DRDO, DBT, govt medical colleges

Private testing laboratories on board as soon as possible

Health ministry fresh set of guidelines on wearing the masks

Wear a mask if:

You have symptoms (cough, fever or difficulty in breathing)

You are caring for COVID-19 suspect or confirmed patient

You are a health worker attending to patients with respiratory symptoms

How to wear the mask:

Unfold the pleats of the mask, make sure they are facing down

Change the mask after six hours or soon as it becomes wet

Place the mask over your nose, mouth, chin and ensure that there are no gaps on either side of the mask. Adjust to fit.

Never reuse disposable masks. Dispose the masks in closed bins after disinfecting them.

Avoid touching the mask while using it

Do not touch the potentially contaminated outer surface of the mask while removing it

Do leave the mask hanging from the neck

After removal of the mask, clean your hands with soap and water or use alcohol based hand run disinfectant

15-Point advisory on 'social distancing':

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday issued an advisory on Social Distancing Measure in view of the spread of coronavirus:

Closure of all educational establishments, gyms, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres. Students should be advised to stay at home. Online education to be promoted.

Possibility of postponing exams may be explored. Ongoing exams to be conducted only after ensuring physical distance of one meter amongst students.

Encourage private sector organizations/employers to allow employees to work from home wherever feasible.

Meetings, as far as feasible, shall be done through video conferences. Minimize or reschedule meetings involving large number of people unless necessary.

Restaurants to ensure handwashing protocol and proper cleanliness of frequently touched surfaces. Ensure physical distancing (minimum 1metre) between tables; encourage open air seating where practical with adequate distancing.

Keep already planned weddings to a limited gathering, postpone all non-essential social and cultural gatherings.

Local authorities to have a dialogue with organizers of sporting events and competitions involving large gatherings and they may be advised to postpone such events.

Local authorities to have a dialogue with opinion leaders and religious leaders to regulate mass gatherings and should ensure no overcrowding/at least one metre distance between people.

Local authorities to have meeting with traders associations and other stakeholders to regulate hours, exhibit Do's and Don'ts and take up a communication drive in market places like sabzi mandi, anaj mandi, bus depots, railway stations, post-offices etc., where essential services are provided.

All commercial activities must keep a distance of one meter between customers. Measures to reduce peak hour crowding in markets.

Non-essential travel should be avoided. Buses, Trains and aeroplanes to maximize social distancing in public transport besides ensuring regular and proper disinfection of surfaces.

Hospitals to follow necessary protocol related with COVID-19 management as prescribed and restrict family/friends/children visiting patients in hospitals.

Hygiene and physical distancing has to be maintained. Shaking hands and hugging as a matter of greeting to be avoided.

Special protective measures for delivery men/ women working in online ordering services.

Keep communities informed consistently and constantly.

List of affected countries worldwide:

Sr No Countries Total Cases Total Deaths Total Recovered 1 China 80,881 3,326 68,709 2 Italy 27,980 2,158 2,749 3 Iran 16,169 988 5,389 4 South Korea 8,320 81 1,401 5 Spain 11,279 497 1,028 6 Germany 7,636 20 67 7 France 6,633 148 12 8 USA 4,743 93 74 9 Switzerland 2,354 21 4 10 Norway 1,419 3 1 11 Sweden 1,125 7 1 12 Netherlands 1,413 24 2 13 Denmark 960 4 1 14 UK 1,543 55 52 15 Japan 852 28 144 16 Diamond Princess (cruise ship) 696 7 456 17 Belgium 1,243 10 1 18 Austria 1,211 3 8 19 Qatar 439 4 20 Bahrain 237 81 21 Canada 441 4 11 22 Singapore 243 109 23 Australia 452 5 27 24 Malaysia 673 2 49 25 Greece 352 4 10