  • search
Trending Janta Curfew Coronavirus Narendra Modi
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE
    22 Mar, 2020         23:45:01 IST

    Coronavirus Update: India on partial lockdown; confirmed cases rise to 396

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 22: The total number of positive cases in India mounted to 396 on Sunday. The death toll rose to seven after three deaths were reported today from Gujarat, Bihar and Mumbai, respectively.

    PTI Image
    PTI Image

    Meanwhile, the Centre issued an advisory to all states directing them to lockdown 75 districts where coronavirus cases have been reported.

    Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:45 PM, 22 Mar
    2 more new cases reported in Tamil Nadu.
    11:44 PM, 22 Mar
    The death toll from the outbreak of coronavirus in Italy rose by 651 to 5,476, officials said on Sunday, an increase of 13.5 percent but down on Saturday's figure when some 793 people died.
    10:59 PM, 22 Mar
    Total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 396 in India (including foreign nationals): Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    10:58 PM, 22 Mar
    Fire Department personnel at Central Fire Control Room in Bengaluru, Karnataka rang bells and blew siren to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid Coronavirus Pandemic.
    10:57 PM, 22 Mar
    "One more person tests positive taking the total Coronavirus positive cases in the state to 6. The person who tested positive today is a close contact of one of the 5 who earlier tested positive (All 5 patients have foreign travel history)," Director of Health, Andhra Pradesh said.
    10:24 PM, 22 Mar
    Considering the recent orders of government to lockdown Delhi till 31st March, it has been decided that all Voter centers will remain closed from tomorrow 23 March) till March 31: Chief Electoral Office, Delhi.
    10:23 PM, 22 Mar
    Supreme Court: Offices of the Registry (except Protocol and Caretaking Section) to remain closed from 23rd March to 28th March.
    9:55 PM, 22 Mar
    Govt of Rajasthan: Private hospitals and medical colleges having a capacity of 100 or more beds are instructed to earmark 25 per cent of their total number of beds for admitting suspect/positive cases of Coronavirus in the state.
    9:54 PM, 22 Mar
    Jharkhand govt announces a lockdown till 31st March. Movement of all public transport prohibited. All shops, commercial institutions, offices, factories, godowns, weekly markets to remain closed. All places of worship to stay closed for devotees during this period.
    9:50 PM, 22 Mar
    Maharashtra, which has been testing around 100 samples daily for coronavirus infection, will now be able to scale up this number up to 600, thanks to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approving testing at three more facilities, Amit Deshmukh, medical education minister, said.
    9:49 PM, 22 Mar
    Dubai carrier Emirates announced on Sunday it will suspend all passenger flights from March 25 amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.
    9:45 PM, 22 Mar
    London: Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Sunday the coronavirus outbreak was "accelerating", as fears grew that the crisis in Britain was following the same path as the one devastating Italy.
    9:44 PM, 22 Mar
    The Jammu and Kashmir government is considering doorstep ration distribution to the consumers in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.
    9:43 PM, 22 Mar
    Kerala: Prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC have been imposed in Kasaragod and Kozhikode districts of the state to restrict gathering at public places.
    9:40 PM, 22 Mar
    Jammu and Kashmir has reported four positive coronavirus cases so far, while 3,938 people including those who returned to the Union Territory from outside and those who came in contact with individuals suspected of having the infection have been put under observation.
    9:39 PM, 22 Mar
    Arunachal Pradesh has announced to lock down the state for eight days Monday onwards.
    9:33 PM, 22 Mar
    Singapore reported 23 new cases of coronavirus, mainly imported, taking the city state's tally of the infection to 455, according to a health ministry statement.
    9:30 PM, 22 Mar
    A total of 24 persons have been cured, 7 deaths, reported, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
    9:29 PM, 22 Mar
    Total number of confirmed cases so far in the country is 360, including 41 foreign nationals, as on 22nd March at 6.30 PM.
    9:24 PM, 22 Mar
    Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh seeks an economic package from the Centre to mitigate the effect of COVID-19 on the vulnerable.
    9:18 PM, 22 Mar
    Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel: Besides essential services all other activities will remain suspended in the state. Section 144 of CrPC will be imposed in the state till March 31.
    9:17 PM, 22 Mar
    West Bengal: Three more people in the state test positive for Coronavirus. The three are the father, mother and the domestic help of a resident of Ballygunge, Kolkata who had returned from London and had tested positive. The number of positive cases in the state rises to 7.
    9:08 PM, 22 Mar
    The Gujarat government has requested the Election Commission to postpone the March 26 Rajya Sabha election for four seats in the state in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
    9:03 PM, 22 Mar
    The ongoing protest near Shiv Mandir at Nizamuddin West, against CAA, NRC and NPR, has been temporarily called off in the wake of Coronavirus Pandemic. The organisers say that they will continue to register their protest from their houses through social media.
    9:00 PM, 22 Mar
    Indian Medical Association (IMA) writes to PM Narendra Modi appreciating his 'gesture of motivating the public show gratitude towards the doctors'.
    8:50 PM, 22 Mar
    Fake pictures of a hospital facility and a message are circulating that Indian Army has set up a 1000 bed hospital to tackle coronavirus in Barmer. This message is not true at all: Indian Army sources
    8:45 PM, 22 Mar
    Kolkata Airport is operational for domestic flights. Passengers are requested to contact concerned airline for any change in flight schedule.
    8:45 PM, 22 Mar
    Kerala reports 15 more positive cases. The toll has risen to 67. The number of people discharged stands at 3.
    8:35 PM, 22 Mar
    Nepal union cabinet has decided to seal Nepal-India and Nepal-China borders for a week, starting 10 AM (local time) on 23rd March.
    8:35 PM, 22 Mar
    The Parliament will be adjourned sine die tomorrow, without fixing a future date on which it will reconvene.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X