Coronavirus Update: India on partial lockdown; confirmed cases rise to 396

New Delhi, Mar 22: The total number of positive cases in India mounted to 396 on Sunday. The death toll rose to seven after three deaths were reported today from Gujarat, Bihar and Mumbai, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Centre issued an advisory to all states directing them to lockdown 75 districts where coronavirus cases have been reported.

Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

2 more new cases reported in Tamil Nadu. The death toll from the outbreak of coronavirus in Italy rose by 651 to 5,476, officials said on Sunday, an increase of 13.5 percent but down on Saturday's figure when some 793 people died. Total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 396 in India (including foreign nationals): Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) #WATCH: Fire Department personnel at Central Fire Control Room in Bengaluru, Karnataka rang bells and blew siren to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/zyYdKZlz8E — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020 Fire Department personnel at Central Fire Control Room in Bengaluru, Karnataka rang bells and blew siren to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid Coronavirus Pandemic. "One more person tests positive taking the total Coronavirus positive cases in the state to 6. The person who tested positive today is a close contact of one of the 5 who earlier tested positive (All 5 patients have foreign travel history)," Director of Health, Andhra Pradesh said. Considering the recent orders of government to lockdown Delhi till 31st March, it has been decided that all Voter centers will remain closed from tomorrow 23 March) till March 31: Chief Electoral Office, Delhi. Supreme Court: Offices of the Registry (except Protocol and Caretaking Section) to remain closed from 23rd March to 28th March. Govt of Rajasthan: Private hospitals and medical colleges having a capacity of 100 or more beds are instructed to earmark 25 per cent of their total number of beds for admitting suspect/positive cases of Coronavirus in the state. Jharkhand govt announces a lockdown till 31st March. Movement of all public transport prohibited. All shops, commercial institutions, offices, factories, godowns, weekly markets to remain closed. All places of worship to stay closed for devotees during this period. Maharashtra, which has been testing around 100 samples daily for coronavirus infection, will now be able to scale up this number up to 600, thanks to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approving testing at three more facilities, Amit Deshmukh, medical education minister, said. Dubai carrier Emirates announced on Sunday it will suspend all passenger flights from March 25 amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. London: Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Sunday the coronavirus outbreak was "accelerating", as fears grew that the crisis in Britain was following the same path as the one devastating Italy. The Jammu and Kashmir government is considering doorstep ration distribution to the consumers in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Kerala: Prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC have been imposed in Kasaragod and Kozhikode districts of the state to restrict gathering at public places. Jammu and Kashmir has reported four positive coronavirus cases so far, while 3,938 people including those who returned to the Union Territory from outside and those who came in contact with individuals suspected of having the infection have been put under observation. Arunachal Pradesh has announced to lock down the state for eight days Monday onwards. Singapore reported 23 new cases of coronavirus, mainly imported, taking the city state's tally of the infection to 455, according to a health ministry statement. A total of 24 persons have been cured, 7 deaths, reported, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Total number of confirmed cases so far in the country is 360, including 41 foreign nationals, as on 22nd March at 6.30 PM. Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh seeks an economic package from the Centre to mitigate the effect of COVID-19 on the vulnerable. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel: Besides essential services all other activities will remain suspended in the state. Section 144 of CrPC will be imposed in the state till March 31. West Bengal: Three more people in the state test positive for Coronavirus. The three are the father, mother and the domestic help of a resident of Ballygunge, Kolkata who had returned from London and had tested positive. The number of positive cases in the state rises to 7. The Gujarat government has requested the Election Commission to postpone the March 26 Rajya Sabha election for four seats in the state in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak. The ongoing protest near Shiv Mandir at Nizamuddin West, against CAA, NRC and NPR, has been temporarily called off in the wake of Coronavirus Pandemic. The organisers say that they will continue to register their protest from their houses through social media. Indian Medical Association (IMA) writes to PM Narendra Modi appreciating his 'gesture of motivating the public to show gratitude towards the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who are risking their lives to contain the #CoronavirusPandemic'#Covid_19india #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/TmWrPcEw7o — OneIndia (@Oneindia) March 22, 2020 Indian Medical Association (IMA) writes to PM Narendra Modi appreciating his 'gesture of motivating the public show gratitude towards the doctors'. Fake pictures of a hospital facility and a message are circulating that Indian Army has set up a 1000 bed hospital to tackle #coronavirus in Barmer. This message is not true at all: Indian Army sources pic.twitter.com/C0d6ISBi5g — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020 Fake pictures of a hospital facility and a message are circulating that Indian Army has set up a 1000 bed hospital to tackle coronavirus in Barmer. This message is not true at all: Indian Army sources Kolkata Airport is operational for domestic flights. Passengers are requested to contact concerned airline for any change in flight schedule. Kerala reports 15 more positive cases. The toll has risen to 67. The number of people discharged stands at 3. Nepal union cabinet has decided to seal Nepal-India and Nepal-China borders for a week, starting 10 AM (local time) on 23rd March. The Parliament will be adjourned sine die tomorrow, without fixing a future date on which it will reconvene.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.