Coronavirus update: India count stands at 167, death toll at 4

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 19: The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 167 (including 25 foreigners), 4 deaths (1 each) in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A 70-year-old man who returned from Germany died in hospital after severe chest pain, has been found to be positive for novel coronavirus, senior officials said on Thursday.

The man died at a civil hospital in Banga in Punjab's Hoshiarpur yesterday.

His village and an area of up to a 3 km radius around it has been sealed. A government doctor who treated him has been quarantined.

The cases include 25 foreign nationals -- 17 from Italy, three from the Philippines, two from the United Kingdom, one each from Canada, Indonesia and Singapore. The figure also includes four deaths reported from Punjab, Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

"The total number of active COVID-19 cases across India stands at 149 so far," the Ministry said. According to it, 20 others have been cured/discharged/migrated, while four have died.

Delhi has, so far, reported 12 positive cases which includes one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 19 cases, including one foreigner. Maharashtra has 47 cases, including three foreigners, while Kerala has recorded 27 cases which include two foreign nationals.

Karnataka has 14 coronavirus patients. The number of cases in Ladakh rose to eight and Jammu and Kashmir four. Telangana has reported six cases which include two foreigners.

Rajasthan has also reported seven cases including that of two foreigners. Tamil Nadu has three cases, while Punjab has two cases so far. Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Puducherry and Chandigarh have reported one case each. In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include 14 foreigners.